Senior Project Coordinator - Södertälje
2024-06-27
Publiceringsdatum2024-06-27
We are looking for an Assignment Project Coordinator for an assignment for our client in Södertälje.
Requirements
We would like you to have an education within Project Management. You also have a couple of years of experience as a Project Manager. You should also be fluent in English and Swedish, both written and spoken.
Meritorious
It is a plus if you have:
• Familiarity with the client's production system
• Proficiency in facilitating SPP workshops
• Valid C/CE driver's license
Start Date: 2024-09-01
End Date: 2026-08-31
Deadline: 2024-07-01
Workload: 100%
Location: Södertälje
Contact person: +46 790 062 711
