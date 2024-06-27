Senior Project Coordinator - Södertälje

Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-06-27


Publiceringsdatum
2024-06-27

Arbetsuppgifter
We are looking for an Assignment Project Coordinator for an assignment for our client in Södertälje.

Requirements

We would like you to have an education within Project Management. You also have a couple of years of experience as a Project Manager. You should also be fluent in English and Swedish, both written and spoken.

Meritorious

It is a plus if you have:

• Familiarity with the client's production system
• Proficiency in facilitating SPP workshops
• Valid C/CE driver's license

Tillträde och ansökan
Start Date: 2024-09-01
End Date: 2026-08-31
Deadline: 2024-07-01
Workload: 100%
Location: Södertälje
Contact person: +46 790 062 711
Selections and interviews are ongoing!

Om företaget
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies.

Ersättning
Fast lön

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-01
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "935".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB (org.nr 559360-7517), https://swaysourcing.com/

Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing

Kontakt
Isabel Tataje
isabel@swaysourcing.com
+46 79 006 27 11

Jobbnummer
8774225


 

