Senior Production Quality Engineer
2024-10-24
We are looking for a dedicated Senior Production Quality Engineer to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is part of our excellent team based in Skellefteå. By joining us, you will be a key player in building one of the first large-scale European battery factories.
Key responsibilities
Collaborate with internal teams (engineering, R&D, quality control, production) to develop and refine processes that integrate quality and sustainability measures.
Drive a culture of continuous improvement by identifying optimization opportunities.
Establishing PFMEA's, process flow charts and MSA. Continuous updating of DFMEA's and PFMEA's by working in multidisciplinary teams with process. engineering, production engineering, R&D etc.
Defining, establishing and owning the Quality Control plans for each process operation.
Set up quality monitoring procedures, quality KPI's, evaluate performance and make improvement. proposals, i.e. Process capability: SPC and Cpk.
Participate and provide input on quality gate reviews in the industrialization phase of Product Development to ensure reliable manufacturing.
Oversee the Quality Control and testing plan, review results and process performance and initiate improvement projects (review of Quality control plan and evaluate performance quarterly). Ensuring that the plan covers the process performance.
Lead troubleshooting and root cause analysis activities in relation to non-conformity and quality issues, e.g. 8D and non-conformity reporting.
Drive quality improvement and optimization projects utilizing six sigma methodology (green or yellow belt).
Collaborate closely with Customer quality engineers to deliver required input to customer projects, e.g. PPAP documentation.
Develop, implement and audit standard procedures and instructions for quality assurance.
Train production staff on quality control plans and PFMEA.
Requirements
Qualifications and experience
MSc degree in Chemistry/Manufacturing/Engineering.
Education in relevant quality and industrialisation discipline.
Experience in MSA, DMAIC, DoE, PPAP and control plan development.
Certified six sigma professional, i.e. green or black belt.
Knowledgeable in statistics and multivariate data analysis.
5+ years of relevant work experience within high volume assembly/production.
Experience of quality management in relevant industry, e.g. battery, automotive, pharma, food, pulp & paper, FMCG.
Knowledge of quality management systems, e.g. ISO 9001, IATF16949, TQM.
Experience in developing processes, standards, procedures and documentation in an efficient way to ensure high quality products to meet customer requirements.
Project management skills and a successful track record of leading quality improvement/six sigma projects in manufacturing and/or with suppliers.
Internal auditor certification.
Experience from developing training and certification procedures and programs .
Knowledgeable in Lean and six sigma.
Expert in SPC, process capability, FMEA, Quality troubleshooting tools and problem-solving methodology.
Specific skills
Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus.
Highly organized and results driven.
An eye for detail.
Expert in non-conformity management and 8D.
Exceptionally good problem-solving skills.
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management.
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently.
Please note that any applications submitted via email or direct messaging will not be considered.
