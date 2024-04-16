Senior Product Owner
Why we will love you
We are looking for a Senior Product Owner to create and improve customer and co-worker collection experiences (Full Serve, Click & Collect) at the Co-worker/Operational tools subdomain within the Physical Meeting Points domain, Group Digital.
We believe you share our IKEA values and that you are excited to join us in our journey to become the world's largest omnichannel home furnishing retailer. You enjoy a real digital experience, in an environment where everything is changing.
You appreciate working with working in a complex cross-functional environment, aligning with stakeholders, and demonstrating how strategic thinking and a deep understanding of customer and co-worker needs can help create products that users enjoy.
A day in your life with us
On a day-to-day basis, you will be responsible for maximizing customer, coworker, and business value of different collections experiences, including Full Serve and Click & Collect. More specifically, you will steer the definition and implementation of a product vision and strategy to build best-in-class solutions, working together with software and data engineers, designers, and business partners from different areas (Fulfillment, Customer, Commercial, etc.).
You will:
* Set the product vision, strategy, and metrics to improve customer and co-worker collection experiences.
* Work in close collaboration with different business stakeholders to ensure that we deliver value to our users, transparently prioritizing based on expected impact and higher value.
* Define OKRs, together with the rest of the product team, and give transparency of progress to the stakeholders.
* Actively research user needs and incorporate improvements into the roadmap in collaboration with product and service designers.
* Create an agile way of working with the product teams to continuously improve the delivery phase.
* Measure results and make them actionable as well as share them with stakeholders.
Ideally, your background and skills would include the following:
* 5 years of experience in Product Management in an agile environment.
* Stakeholder management and ability to build strong interpersonal relationships enabling you to understand, influence, and collaborate actively with a variety of stakeholders in a complex organization.
* Advanced communication skills.
* User-centric, data-informed, and outcome-driven mindset.
* Experience in fulfillment and collections will be highly valuable
Together as a Team
At IKEA we believe in people and that we are always better together. Within Group Digital we set the digital agenda to keep IKEA growing in an uncertain and fast-moving environment. We promote the development, provision, and operation of our digital products and services using new and existing technology and agile delivery methods to deliver at pace. At the same time, we provide a home for digital skills to both develop and extend the technical, people, and business skills needed to ensure continuous development and growth of our digital capability.
You will join the Physical Meeting Points domain within Group Digital and report to the Product Team Leader at the Operational Tools subdomain.
