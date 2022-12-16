Senior Product Manager - Identity
2022-12-16
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future. Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
The Identity Cluster is a part of the Global Omni-Channel Experience (GOX) area and our mission is to ensure we know our customers well and keep this information safe and secure. We support the rest of the organisation in using this knowledge to serve the customers in a personalised way. We're looking for someone that will develop and own some of the most foundational products for our digital journey, to iteratively enable a world-class personalised omni-channel customer experience. We have only just begun this journey in earnest, and you'll be joining us at a time where you can really have a great impact and help us set the tone for the next chapter in our company's history!
What you will do
We are looking for a talented Senior Product Manager that can own and evolve our Identity and Access management platform that is being used by our customers to create a Volvo Identity. The ideal candidate has a strong experience in Identity and Access Management, building enterprise-grade security solutions with the user experience in mind.
If you are passionate about identity and access management and want to deliver products that secure access to Volvo Cars ecosystem in an engaging and inspiring way, this is a role for you that will bring big impact on the omni-channel experience for our users.
In this role, you will own our Identity and Access management platform for our customers. We expect you to keep up to date with trends in the IAM space, prioritize capabilities in a data-driven way and help the team execute those needs.
Expectations
* You will own and drive the roadmap for the Identity and Access Management platform that is used to create Volvo Identity users and keep them safe
* In close collaboration with Engineering, Business and other Product teams, you will identity and prioritize new Identity and Access Management capabilities and optimizations based on security and business objectives, metrics, and research
* Manage the overall product development process from conception through implementation together with a team of engineers
* Define the metrics for your products and ensure those are being measured and act upon
* You will drive the requirements, needs and implementation of our next Identity and Access Management platform that is being used across the company to support our business strategy
* You contribute actively in the Volvo Cars Product community
Who you are
* You have experience working with agile development teams managing Software as a Service products
* You are an excellent communicator and storyteller, communicating concepts and ideas in different formats and to different audiences
* You have experience in the Identity and Access Management space on a global scale
* You believe that failing fast is a competency to master, not a mistake to hide
* You can translate business requirements into engineering requirements and vice versa.
* You know how to take end-to-end responsibility for the product's success and you use data to guide your decisions
* You have worked in Product Management in an agile environment within the Identity and Access Management before
* You enjoy fast-paced, dynamic work environment and are passionate about solving hard, complicated problems
