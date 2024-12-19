Senior Product Designer
2024-12-19
Global migration is a 21st-century reality. Whether people are fleeing from something or racing towards better opportunity, following love or seeking new experiences, more and more are living in different environments and in new ways. We celebrate the power of people coming together. That's why we connect ambitious people abroad with their families and friends back home so they can support each other emotionally and financially, and lead more enriched lives.
Our ambitious team reflects our international audience. We are a diverse group of people from all over the world that come together every day-and we're looking for others driven by the same desire to create meaningful products that bridge cultural and geographic distances.
Rebtel is looking for a Senior Product Designer
Do you want to strive for and celebrate success with ambitious people from all over the world?
Are you looking for that rare place that is a combination of start-up spirit and stable business growth?
Do you want to be part of creating the first true digital marketplace for the millions of people who have crossed a border?
Are you a digital Product Designer with exceptional problem solving skills, attention to detail and a passion for creating designs that are not only easy to use but delightful to experience?
The role
You will be part of the Rebtel product design team - a small team, achieving big things. You will be leading the design of our applications and web - impacting the experience of millions of users each month.
The role includes taking ownership of design ideas through the research, wireframing and high-fidelity visuals to the final product and beyond. You should be able to champion user research and usability testing across the company, as well as help to ensure a high level of quality and consistency across Rebtel products. We think that nothing is ever complete and that everything can always improve. Rebtel is a dynamic place where the best solution wins - no matter where it comes from. We are a small team managing a big business and rely on each member being a team player and contributing with ideas and thoughts, also outside their own expertise. As a Senior Product Designer at Rebtel you will work cross-functionally with product managers, engineering and other stakeholders.
Requirements
The tools you use are secondary but you should have your own views on what processes could be adopted when taking an idea from research to wireframe to prototype to final design
The ability to develop solutions to design problems that are as beautiful as they are functional
Strong visual design competence
An interest in new apps and app design trends
Proven experience in app and web design
Experience with user research, usability testing and A/B testing
Minimum of 5 years of experience in a similar role
We are looking for
A hardworking individual who thrives in a rapidly changing environment
Someone who is into the details and passionate about quality
A problem solver with an analytical mindset
A fast learner and dedicated person who is ready to grow with Rebtel and be a key part in defining our future design processes
Benefits
Comprehensive Pension Plan
Health Checkups and Private Medical Insurance
10k Bucket (net) for wellness allowance and travel (benefit taxed)
Discount on gym memberships
Bonus program
Parental leave pay
30 days of annual vacation
Relocation support for a smooth transition if you're joining us from afar
A modern office in central Stockholm
Rebtel is an international workplace and at the office we speak English, therefore high English proficiency is required.
We are Rebtel. We come from all around the world, to create products for anyone who has crossed a border. We believe in equal opportunity and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-18
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rebtel Networks AB
(org.nr 556680-3622) Arbetsplats
Rebtel Networks AB Jobbnummer
9069859