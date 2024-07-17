Senior Producer - Team 3
Ringtail Interactive AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-07-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ringtail Interactive AB i Stockholm
About Ringtail Team 3
Are you driven by the desire to build something that empowers others to create and explore? Ever wish to be part of a team that is genuinely dedicated to enabling players to share their creative ideas, dreams, and visions with a global audience? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you.
We're on the lookout for a Senior Producer to join our team at Ringtail Interactive, a place where we're pioneering the future of creative gaming. SCAPE, our flagship product, is an innovative, community-driven platform built from the ground up to be the quintessential virtual world! SCAPE will facilitate exploration, creation, collection, and discovery, equipping players with an extensive array of design tools, and enabling them to craft games, experiences, and much more. Creators can confidently share their work with the world, secure in the knowledge that their creations are protected and, most importantly, remain their own.
Our team stands out for its innovation and excitement about the future we're building. If you're feeling inspired by what you've read and would like to join it, we're eager to hear from you!About the role
As a Senior Producer, you will work closely with the team to help facilitate their needs to ensure development runs smoothly and they reach their goals. In partnership with the team leads, you will create and maintain a production plan that will allow you to track progress and adjust in order to deliver the product as expected. Your main responsibility will be the project schedule and timely delivery of a high-quality product, while creating clear and motivating goals for the team that are connected to the product strategy.
Your day-to-day as a Senior Producer
You will be benchmarking project schedules vs milestones and releases constantly.
Support design, art, and programming so that the teams have the resources they need to do their work and complete milestones on time.
Maintaining end-to-end pipeline development for several new features.
Identifying future problems and working to avoid them by leading regular planning and reviewing sessions with team members;
Communicating with management and Game Director on all development statuses, and collaborating to solve problems and mitigate risks.
Managing the dependencies and development process with core studio services and external partners.
Working with other producers on the team to ensure responsibilities and areas of focus are properly covered
Driving a positive and open culture that enables the team to work efficiently.
Requirements
Several years of experience in a (Senior) Producer role
Having successfully delivered games throughout a whole production process as a (Senior) Producer
Strong understanding of software development and project management processes and practices
Experience in working in an agile environment with high proficiency in Jira
Positive attitude and strong passion for problem-solving in a team environment
Good to have
Knowledge of game mechanics, balancing, pacing and monetization strategies for retail, mobile, casual, and free-to-play games
Good understanding of current trends in mobile gaming as well as social/casual markets
Knowledge or direct experience with live operations logistics for mobile games
Previous experience working with Community Management, and Marketing/PR
Personal traits
Ability to take ownership of responsibilities
Good interpersonal and team-work skills
Open to feedback
Collaborative and consensus-driven approach
About Ringtail Interactive
Ringtail Interactive is at the forefront of redefining what's possible in game development, supported by a small yet rapidly expanding team. Our diverse departments are hard at work on various projects, ranging from a high-quality game platform designed for creators of all backgrounds to our groundbreaking Anything-to Anything technology - and that's just the beginning.
Our team comprises a global community of seasoned professionals, all united by a shared passion for gaming. As we continue to strengthen our core team, we're poised to take significant steps in shaping the future of our projects. Every member of our team can make a tangible impact on the products we share with the world, fostering a culture where innovation and collaboration are at the heart of everything we do. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ringtail Interactive AB
(org.nr 556989-5906), https://ringtailinteractive.com/ Arbetsplats
Ringtail Interactive Jobbnummer
8804859