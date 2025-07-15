Senior Producer - Games
Embark Studios AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-07-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Embark Studios AB i Stockholm
Embark is hiring a Producer to join THE FINALS, our critically-acclaimed innovative online shooter. As a member of the production team, you will partner with creative stakeholders to help multiple teams deliver on their goals. You have a drive for removing obstacles, solving problems, and making sure things get done. You know that helping a team work better is a mix of high-minded organizational principles and practical compromises. And you must play games, understand games, and have a deep interest in games as an entertainment medium.
At Embark, we believe in building teams of game makers - people who have ownership over the piece of the game they're creating. As a Producer here, you are a safe pair of hands and the safety net below the creative and technical people who are the very best in the industry at what they do.
Example of responsibilities
Be a servant leader for multiple cross-functional teams, helping them continuously improve and iterate on the game making process
Foresee potential roadblocks in the future, proactively addressing them or bringing the right people together to address them
Generally problem-solve with your teams to maximize the benefit to player experience within our constraints
Manage the development process for your teams, nurturing sustainable day-to-day, sprint-to-sprint, and milestone-to-milestone rhythms of productio
Communicate and overcommunicate with your teams, stakeholders, and external teams - horizontally, vertically, and around corners
We would love if you have
5 years of experience as a producer or team lead in the PC/console space
Experience with live service titles and their development cadence
Experience with the benefits and drawbacks of working with cross-functional teams
Excellent communication skills that allow you to explain complex ideas and motivate teams through mutual understanding
A proactive, humble, and conscientious attitude, with a high sense of ownership and autonomy
An organized and detail-oriented mindset, the ability to thrive within ambiguity and messiness, and the patience to bring the former to tame the latter
A lifetime of experience playing videogames and a longtime fascination with the craft of making them
For this role we are only considering candidates already residing in Sweden.
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together. We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability. Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table. Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Embark Studios AB
(org.nr 559172-3019) Arbetsplats
Embark Studios Jobbnummer
9429188