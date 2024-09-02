Senior Process Engineer
EasyMining is currently constructing our first full-scale plant and advancing the commercialization of our other technologies. We are therefore seeking a motivated Senior Process Engineer who is committed to saving global resources and participating in the transition to a circular economy. In this role, you will have the opportunity to design and initiate new recovery plants that utilize waste streams as raw materials.
So, do you want to take part of this exciting journey of creating a more sustainable future?
Job brief
The EasyMining process team collaborates with our R&D department in Uppsala to develop and enhance the process designs and P&IDs for our technologies. This includes generating process descriptions, updating basis of design, conducting cost estimates, performing technical risk assessments, and more.
We are looking for a candidate who can assume the role of a process technology lead, taking ownership of all design phases, from piloting to the establishment of full-scale plants for one of our technologies.
As a member of our process engineering team in Gothenburg, the successful candidate will primarily work from our Gothenburg office, conveniently located in Gårda. However, there may be future opportunities for travel, including brief periods at the prospective plant sites as part of a start-up team. These travel arrangements are primarily anticipated to be within domestic and northern European regions.
Other responsibilities
• Lead, plan, define, and prioritize process work in projects to ensure right execution and timely delivery
• Work in basic & detail engineering projects, as well as participation in commissioning and plant start-ups
• Support project leaders with technical information during permit processes
• Assist other process team members with design engineering expertise
• Provide OPEX and CAPEX project cost estimates to project leaders and management
We offer you
A stimulating and challenging job where you will have the opportunity to develop skills and abilities together with motivated co-workers. You will contribute to the development of new technologies from the pilot phase to the start-up of a full-scale plant, as well as, improving our existing technologies.
Requirements
• You can work both independently and in a team in an organized manner
• Excellent expertise in chemical process engineering, with a good understanding of work conducted in related disciplines.
• Physically capable of field work and site inspections at an operating chemical plant that handles hazardous chemicals
• Ability to document the development process in an organized manner
• Demonstrates discretion and the ability to handle confidential information appropriately.
Education & Experience Requirements
A higher degree from a university in chemical engineering (preferred) is a prerequisite.
>10 years or more of relevant experience in engineering or manufacturing environment in the chemical, petrochemical, or mining industry.
Extensive expertise in mass and energy balance calculations and optimization.
Good knowledge and experience of software's for process calculations.
It is of benefit if you have experience with the following tools, process operations, and equipment:
• Familiarity with working in Aveva Engineering, Comos or other relevant engineering tools
• Filtration and/or evaporation
• Reactions and precipitation processes of ashes, phosphorus, hydroxides & heavy metals
• Solvent extraction
Language skills
Swedish (requirement)
English (requirement)
German (benefit)
Further information
EasyMining Sweden AB has been a company in the Ragn-Sells group since 2014. Ragn-Sells is a Swedish waste and recycling company operating in 5 countries with an annual turnover of above 850 MEUR and approximately 2 800 employees.
EasyMining is currently employing 60 persons that is planned to grow to 65 during 2024. The engineering and management are located in an office in central Gothenburg (Gårda), the R&D is situated with office and laboratory facilities in Uppsala, and our German office is located in Berlin.
Apply by ANSÖK below. Deadline is set to 1st of October, but we will look into the applications continuously. If you have any further questions please contact Hanna Landbring, Process Team Lead, hanna.landbring@ragnsells.com
or John Svärd, Head of Engineering, John.svard@ragnsells.com
Background
Recovery and recycling of nutrients such as phosphorus, nitrogen, and potassium from society back to the agriculture is important for a sustainable world. Phosphorus and potassium are scarce resources in which EU is heavily dependent on virgin import while the manufacturing of mineral nitrogen fertilizers especially has a big negative climate impact. Today, biological methods are almost solely used for treating nitrogen containing wastewaters. These processes consume large amounts of energy due to aerification and rely on fossil raw materials. In addition, the established processes to produce nitrogen fertilizers (from natural gas) leads to further emissions of greenhouse gases.
EasyMining has several patented processes that enables recovery of clean commercial products by using wastes as raw materials. Examples of our processes are phosphorus recovery from incinerated sewage sludge ashes (Ash2Phos) and nitrogen recovery (Project N) from nitrogen containing wastewater. The Project N technology has the ability to chemically both extract the nitrogen from waste-water but also convert the extracted nitrogen to a commercial nitrogen fertilizer and thereby reduce carbon emissions
