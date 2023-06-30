Senior Platform Engineer
2023-06-30
Do you want to help us continue delivering world class infrastructure and Developer Experience at Hemnet? Hemnet is the largest property portal in Sweden, with more than 51 million average visits per month, and a total of more than 52 million hours spent annually.
The Platform team at Hemnet is responsible for providing the infrastructure needed, primarily cloud-hosted in AWS, to ensure a first class browsing experience to everyone looking for a new home in Sweden (which is basically everyone in Sweden...). The team also delivers an exceptional Developer Experience to all other Development teams at Hemnet, allowing them to deliver a constant flow of experiments and new features, every day, using the DevOps pipelines for CI/CD tasks provided by the Platform team.
We believe in self-service, striving to allow all developers to be able to solve as many of their tasks as possible themselves, with a minimum of interaction from the team. This requires a constant focus on best practices, and to define and deliver platforms that fulfill all needs.
What will you do in team Platform?
You will be part of an agile team, where continuous improvement and delivery are part of everyone's work life, every day. We work together as a team, with a pragmatic and service-oriented mindset, while at the same time being able to plan and work on complex tasks independently.
You will, together with your team-members, continue to ensure that our platforms meet our current and future business needs, as we continue to grow. You will together make decisions about different technology choices, priorities and general direction of our cloud native journey.
You will be working with cloud infrastructure, cloud native technologies, CI/CD tooling and monitoring, focusing on system security, performance, stability and data integrity. You will also work with the cloud infrastructure for our Data Platform, which handles the large amounts of data and events generated by all people visiting Hemnet every day.
You will join an open development culture, where code reviews, pair programming and design discussions are natural ways to get feedback, learn, and share knowledge. Hemnet has a very friendly and caring company culture, where transparency, work-life balance, and well-being are always on top of the company agenda.
What does our tech stack look like?
An example of what our tech stack looks like today:
AWS
Terraform
CircleCI
Cloudflare
Datadog
Docker
Node.js
Python
About Hemnet
At Hemnet, we believe that our most important task is to make everyone's journey to find a new home as smooth, easy and efficient as possible.
We work with lots of self-leadership and we're constantly growing and evolving. Together we're building products and trying out new exciting things and ideas on our journey to create the best real estate platform in the world. We are located in the central parts of Stockholm and except for meeting and greeting in our nice office space, we offer you the flexibility to work from home as well. Ersättning
