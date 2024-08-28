Senior OT SOC Analyst
We offer you
At Fortum, we believe in a better future and want to be involved in shaping it. Our workplace is a safe place, both physically and mentally. You will grow with professional colleagues, being trusted and free to challenge yourself. We offer comprehensive benefits, flexible working hours, and hybrid work model to support your productivity, development and wellbeing. We are committed to build diverse teams where everyone feels included and is treated equally.
We are Fortum
Fortum is a Nordic energy company. Our purpose is to power a world where people, businesses and nature thrive together. We are one of the cleanest energy producers in Europe and our actions are guided by our ambitious environmental targets. We generate and deliver clean energy reliably and help industries to decarbonise their processes and grow. Our core operations in the Nordics comprise of efficient, CO2-free power generation as well as reliable supply of electricity and district heat to private and business customers. For our ~5 000 employees, we commit to be a safe, and inspiring workplace. Fortum's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. fortum.com
Fortum Security Operations Centre delivers cyber security service to mitigate cyber risks and increase collective cyber resiliency across Fortum ecosystems. We are an international team composed of people with an enormous passion for cybersecurity. We prevent the risks and threats associated with everyday work on the web of all our employees and partners. Does this sound interesting to you? Keep on reading!
About the role
Senior OT SOC Analyst is a subject matter expert responsible for managing threats, disseminating information, handling, and responding to, as well as investigating all incident escalations from the Operational Technology Security Operations Centre.
Main responsibilities include
* Analyse and review escalated cases until closure; this includes investigating and recommending appropriate corrective actions for OT security incidents which includes communicating with the implementation staff responsible.
* Research, develop, and keep abreast of testing tools, techniques, and process improvements in support of security event detection and incident response.
* Participate with onboarding new log sources and provide expertise about needed sources, develop, and maintain detection rules.
* Writing technical reports detailing how the evidence was discovered and all the steps taken during the retrieval process (timeline).
* This role includes business trips - usually 1 per month
About you
* Engineering degree in computer science or energy industry, or similar
* 5+ years of experience in cybersecurity
* Fluency in Swedish and English (min. B2 level)
* Knowledge about OT/ICS systems (SCADA, PLC)
* Knowledge about OT security concepts, for example network segmentation, monitoring
* At least 2 years of practical experience in data analysis from OT devices for anomalies and misconfiguration
* Hands on experience working with Incident Response and Cyber Threat Intelligence
* Experience with onboarding under OT SOC monitoring
* Familiarity with SIEM/SOAR
* An interesting role focusing on cyber security in a critical infrastructure industry
* Modern tools and possibility to improve processes
* Internal and external trainings
* Wide range of benefits described here
* Hybrid work model (we meet in the office 2 times a week)
* Holistic view on wellbeing as part of our culture
Interested?
Please send your application with salary request via our online recruitment tool. We work with an ongoing selection and will close the recruitment process as soon as the right candidate is found. For further information, please contact Marcin Poslad, Senior Manager, Security Ops Center by email marcin.poslad@fortum.com
.
To be selected for the position, the applicant must go through background clearance and a health examination including drug testing. Ersättning
