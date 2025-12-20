Senior Onshore Sales Manager
At the factory in Karlskrona, NKT is designing, developing and manufacturing the high-voltage power cable solutions enabling the transition to renewable energy. Here, you will join a diverse organization at an internationally recognized engineering center operating one of the most advanced high-voltage test halls, a state-of-the-art cable manufacturing and the NKT Victoria - the most sustainable cable-laying vessel in the offshore industry.
NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and takes centre stage as the world moves towards green energy. NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. Since 1891, NKT has innovated the power cable technology building the infrastructure for the first light bulbs to the megawatts created by renewable energy today. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 6,000 people. NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 3.3 billion in 2024. We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Enhance growth in onshore service solutions
At NKT, we are accelerating the green transition and looking for a Senior Sales Manager to manage our onshore service offering in Sweden. This is an exciting opportunity to establish new business, negotiate contracts, and build strong customer relationships while contributing to sustainable energy solutions. You will be part of a global organization with a commitment to innovation and collaboration. Are you ready to take part in transforming the energy landscape?
Lead onshore service sales and customer partnerships
In this role, you will be responsible for the sales of NKT's onshore service offering, identifying customer needs, and creating tailored solutions. You will manage the entire sales cycle-from prospecting and meetings to contract negotiations and closing deals-while ensuring trusting relationships with both new and existing customers.
Key responsibilities include:
• Identify and engage relevant customers and understand their cable service needs
• Conduct field sales and present NKT's onshore service offering
• Negotiate contracts and secure agreements to meet budget targets
• Maintain and develop business with existing customers
• Focus on attracting new clients, especially within the Stockholm region
You will collaborate closely with internal teams such as Service Operations, Service Engineering and other sales units. The role involves approximately 20 travel days per year and can be based in Stockholm, Falun, Västerås, Karlskrona or Malmö.
A motivated and results-oriented sales leader
We are on the lookout for a qualified candidate who enjoys cultivating partnerships and securing deals. You combine effective communication skills with a result-oriented mindset and enjoy working in a collaborative environment where your efforts directly contribute to business growth.
Required qualifications:
• Several years of experience in service sales and B2B
• Experience in negotiating and executing contractual agreements
• Skilled communication and networking skills
• Fluent in Swedish and English
If you have experience within the power grid industry, it is meritorious.
Connect customers to the green transition
NKT is focused on building a culture that values diversity and supports individuals from all backgrounds in reaching their fullest capabilities. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
This opportunity presents significant avenues for career advancement, collaborating with a cohesive team, and expanding your abilities in an international context. You will be part of a company that is central to the green transition and innovation in energy infrastructure.
"As a leader, I value collaboration and a keen customer focus. The focus of this position is on creating trust and promoting development in an ever-evolving industry," remarks Hiring Manager, Stefan Persson.
Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
