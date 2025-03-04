Senior OBD Calibration eEgineer
2025-03-04
Telescope Services har som konsultbolag sedan början av 2000-talet anställt och flyttat ingenjörer och specialister från hela världen till Sverige. Idag har vi circa 150 stycken utländska ingenjörer på konsultuppdrag hos flertalet av våra olika klienter. Vårt huvudkontor är placerat i Lund, men vi har rekryteringskontor i över 10 olika länder.
Job Description:
Coming emission legislation requires development of advanced control strategies together with an optimized hardware. You will be an important contributor in this development. We work in agile teams with good collaboration with our colleagues in software development and design teams. Our daily work is an exciting mix of time spent in engine laboratory, virtual testing, simulation, data analysis, creative meetings and vehicle testing. You get the opportunity to follow your calibration from draft to test cell to verification in a truck. Expeditions in warm and cold climate are also included. Leading the team in certification activities and supporting the team in securing the documentations for specific emission markets.
We plan our work according to agile principles, where each team plan their activities in sprints and deliver solutions together as a team. You are encouraged to take on tasks of your own as soon as possible, with support from experienced colleagues. We strive to have an open and honest environment within the teams, where it is easy to ask each other for support when needed. The tasks can be either part of a larger long-term project or short tasks to improve products currently in production.
Qualifications
• MSc Engineering or similar qualification
• Fluent in English, written and spoken
• We see that you have at least three years of experience in Powertrain Onboard Diagnostics calibration. You have experience in combustion diagnostics modeling and optimization and from testing in engine test cell. You are well familiar with OBD and Emission legal requirements and have proven leadership experience.
• Experience in securing technical documentation and certification documentations for different emission legislations.
• Experience in working with simulation using Matlab and Simulink
• We see that you have experience in coordinating and leading cross functional teams in complex projects
• Experience in calibration tools like Vision, Creta etc.
