Senior Network Engineer
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Senior Network Engineer to join a global team within the automotive powertrain industry, working with the design, implementation, and day-to-day management of network infrastructure. In this role, you will help ensure high security, reliability, and performance across both wired and wireless environments. You will also contribute to optimizing and developing monitoring and access solutions such as Cisco ISE, Catalyst Center, and PRTG (or equivalent technologies). This position includes a rotating on-call schedule.
Job DescriptionDesign, implement, and manage enterprise network infrastructure in a global setup
Ensure stable operations, performance, and availability for wired and wireless networks
Work with network access control solutions, with focus on 802.1X
Operate and improve monitoring and automation capabilities
Manage and maintain firewall solutions (e.g., Fortigate, Palo Alto)
Support and develop WAN connectivity solutions including SD-WAN and MPLS
Collaborate with stakeholders to continuously improve network security and operational excellence
RequirementsBachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field
Professional certifications such as CCNA, CCNP, or equivalent
Proficiency in network protocols and technologies, especially 802.1X
Hands-on experience in monitoring and automation
Solid experience managing firewalls (e.g., Fortigate, Palo Alto)
In-depth knowledge of SD-WAN and MPLS
Ability to participate in a rotating on-call schedule
Nice to haveStrong understanding of network security principles and best practices
Experience with network monitoring and management tools
Experience in wireless networking, including 802.11 standards, WPA2/WPA3, and deployment best practices
Hands-on experience with Infrastructure as Code, e.g., Terraform
Experience with Software-Defined Networking (SDN)
Application
