Senior .NET Developer with AWS Expertise
2024-07-02
About the role:
We're looking for a passionate and experienced Senior .NET Developer with a strong background in AWS Cloud solutions. This hybrid role requires expertise in both .NET development and AWS cloud infrastructure, enabling you to design, develop, and maintain robust, scalable, and cost-efficient applications. If you're a team player with a drive to build impactful cloud-native solutions, we encourage you to apply!
What you'll do: Architect robust technical solutions for new features.
Collaborate with other developers to maintain and refine our existing services.
Develop scalable and reliable applications on AWS cloud infrastructure.
Work with all parts of our architecture, including our tracking engine, web APIs, databases, message queues, and cloud pipelines.
Engage in every stage of the application lifecycle, from conceptualization and design through development, deployment, and ongoing maintenance and support.
Implement best practices and cost optimization strategies while maintaining the scalability and resiliency of applications.
Monitor the performance of applications in real-time to identify and troubleshoot issues and optimize efficiency.
Work collaboratively with a development team to evaluate and identify optimal AWS solutions for different projects.
Implement security measures to protect data from unauthorized access or use, ensuring compliance with industry standards.
Identify and resolve infrastructure vulnerabilities and application deployment issues on time.
What we use
Our tech stack includes but is not limited to:
.NET and C# services
AWS Services: EC2, S3, RDS, Lambda, ECS, CloudFormation, CloudWatch
Docker containers
Feature-specific databases: Cassandra, Aurora, DynamoDB
Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools: AWS CDK and CloudFormation
CodePipeline for CI/CD
TypeScript for CDK and .NET/C# for applications
Message queues such as SQS and MSK (Kafka)
What we offer: An opportunity to make a real impact. GpsGate helps companies worldwide in their day-to-day business - from managing deliveries to ensuring the safety of their staff, and much more!
A space where your ideas matter. Projects move quickly from idea to construction, allowing for continuous learning.
A career path that you control. Drive your own learning and pitch projects you're passionate about.
A collaborative team environment. We work hard to reach our goals and have fun along the way.
The latest tech and tools. We're always on the lookout for technologies that help us with our mission.
What we'd like from you: Strong knowledge of AWS Serverless architecture and services with at least three years of experience in architecting, designing, developing, and implementing cloud solutions on AWS platforms.
Industry experience in the .NET ecosystem and C#.
Strong software development fundamentals in problem-solving, data structures, and complexity analysis.
Proficiency in using CI/CD pipelines to deploy applications and infrastructure as code.
Strong troubleshooting and analytical skills, with the ability to identify and resolve complex issues on time.
Working experience with Infrastructure as Code.
Familiarity with AWS services such as EC2, S3, RDS, Lambda, ECS, CloudFormation, CloudWatch, and others.
Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams, including business analysts, developers, data scientists, and subject-matter experts to design, develop, and implement cloud solutions that align with business requirements.
Fluency in both written and spoken English.
MSc in Computer Science or equivalent.
Bonus points Experience in containers and micro-service development.
TypeScript working experience.
Knowledge and understanding of the six pillars of the AWS Well-Architected Framework.
AWS Solution Architect certification.
Benefits: Competitive salary
30 days paid vacation
Annual company conferences and local office outings
Friskvårdsbidrag / health & fitness allowance
Private health insurance
ITP (pension retirement savings)
