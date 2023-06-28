Senior .NET Developer
Video is a great way to attract interest and to communicate with your market. But traditionally it's been very complicated for companies to create and distribute own video content. Our customer is disrupting the market for B2B video communication. By building out-of-the-box tools for video creation and distribution that includes features such as video shopping they offer something truly unique.
Their development organization is now expanding and we are looking for a Senior .NET Developer that wants to take a leading role in the team building a scalable and modern platform for B2B video communication. You have previous experience in system architecture and in developing high availability solutions using modern design patterns.
We believe that you have the following qualifications:
5+ years of relevant working experience
Solid experience in .NET Core, REST, SQL/NoSQL and Elasticsearch
Experience in RabbitMQ or similar message broker technologies
Good knowledge of designing scalable solutions with high availability using event driven architecture
Previous experience in system architecture and good knowledge of modern design patterns
Experience in CI/CD, Kubernetes, etc
University level studies in computer science or similar
Good English skills verbally and in writing
It's an advantage with:
Experience in CouchDB
Experience in modern JavaScript-based frameworks such as React
Experience in GCP
Experience in the video streaming field
For the right candidate, we are pleased to offer a competitive compensation and benefits package. In this position, you can work partly from your home-office if you want.
If you need to relocate to Sweden, we can also assist with practical arrangements related to the move.
If you find our proposal interesting and you meet the above requirements for the position, please don't hesitate to apply.
All applications will be treated strictly confidential.
About Comstream AB:
Comstream is a European company group with about 90 employees and 200 customers. Our business idea is to connect talented IT professionals with leading companies. Comstream is operating the jobsite www.jobshark.se. Så ansöker du
