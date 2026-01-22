Senior .NET Developer
2026-01-22
Global migration is a 21st-century reality. Whether people are fleeing from something or racing towards better opportunity, following love or seeking new experiences, more and more are living in different environments and in new ways. We celebrate the power of people coming together. That's why we connect ambitious people abroad with their families and friends back home so they can support each other emotionally and financially, and lead more enriched lives.
Why Rebtel?
At Rebtel, we build complex, high-performing applications that power global communication. Our backend development is structured yet flexible-an environment where agility, creativity, and technical excellence are not just encouraged but expected. We maintain an agile workflow, prioritize clean, maintainable code through regular refactoring, and champion knowledge-sharing through code reviews. If you're looking for challenging problems that will stretch your skills and ignite your creativity, you'll feel right at home.
About you
As a Senior .NET Developer who not only loves solving complex problems but is passionate about code quality, and building scalable and testable solutions.
You'll be adequately self going, contribute to technical discussions, and aspire to deliver clean, robust code. You have a sharp eye for simplicity amidst complexity and pride yourself on thorough, thoughtful development-including writing tests for critical components. Whether working closely within your team or leading a project area independently, you're confident, collaborative, and proactive.
Requirements:
Expertise in .NET Core, .NET Framework, and related technologies (e.g., ASP.NET)
Strong knowledge of both SQL (MSSQL) and document-oriented databases like MongoDB
Hands-on experience with DevOps practices and deployment tools (Git, Azure DevOps)
Practical knowledge of containerization using Kubernetes
Experience integrating with GraphQL and REST APIs
Excellent communication skills in English
We don't evaluate skills by number, however we believe ideally you should have worked at least 7+ years to gain the right seniority
Passionate about writing clean, structured, and testable code
Puts really high weight on test coverage of their code
Elevates the performance and mindset of the team around them
Naturally curious, loves experimenting with new technologies
Strategic vision for product and codebase growth
Our Offer To You
At Rebtel, you are the most important asset and we strive to provide a comprehensive package of benefits and perks that enhance your well-being and work experience. Here are some of the things you can expect from us:
Pension Plan
Health Checkups, Influenza shots and Private Medical Insurance
Occupational insurance
Wellness allowance (5,000 SEK)
Discount on gym memberships
Bonus program
Extra parental pay
30 days annual vacation
Monday breakfasts, dinner if staying in the office past regular working hours
Relocation Support, if you're joining us from afar, we'll assist you in making a smooth transition.
Rebtel is an international workplace, and at the office, we speak English; therefore, high English proficiency is required.
We are Rebtel. We come from all around the world to create products for anyone who has crossed a border. We believe in equal opportunity and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. Så ansöker du
