Assignment Overview
We are looking for a skilled Senior .NET Developer with solid experience in WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation) to strengthen a development team working with advanced desktop and backend solutions. In this role, you will focus primarily on backend programming in C#, while also contributing to the design and implementation of user-friendly desktop applications. You will participate in the entire development cycle - from analysis and architecture to coding, testing, and deployment - ensuring that solutions are both robust and scalable.
As part of the team, you will collaborate closely with architects, designers, and other developers to build reliable server-side logic and seamless integrations. Your ability to combine technical expertise with problem-solving skills will be essential for driving projects forward and maintaining high-quality standards.
Qualifications
Minimum of 5 years of professional experience in software development with a strong focus on C# and the .NET platform.
Proven experience working with WPF for creating modern, responsive desktop applications.
Knowledge of Docker and Kubernetes for containerization and orchestration of services.
Strong communication skills, with the ability to work effectively in a bilingual environment; proficiency in both Swedish and English is highly desirable.
A structured and solution-oriented approach, with a passion for writing clean, maintainable, and efficient code.
This role suits someone who enjoys working in a dynamic and collaborative setting where technical expertise, innovation, and continuous improvement are key to success.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
