Senior Mechanical Engineer, UAV Systems
Frost Unmanned AB / Elektronikjobb / Stenungsund Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stenungsund
2026-04-22
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Job Description:
Frost Unmanned develops sovereign, resilient unmanned systems for defense and government missions. We specialize in high-speed, mid- and long-range fixed-wing strike UAVs as well as USV platforms, all designed for real operational needs in maritime and coastal environments.
We are now looking for a Senior Mechanical Engineer with strong hands-on experience in lightweight structures and CAD to join our team in Stora Höga. You will play a central role in the redesign of our current fixed-wing strike UAV platform and upcoming development projects. You will also contribute to our pneumatic UAV launcher and potential USV-related mechanical systems.
This is a full-time, on-site position in Stora Höga where practical engineering skills directly impact our products in a fast-paced, agile environment. We believe that great engineering outcomes come from close collaboration, just like no football team ever won a championship by practicing alone on remote fields, success here comes from working together on the pitch every day.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Lead and perform detailed CAD design of lightweight structures, airframes, wings, fuselage, and mechanical assemblies using Fusion 360
Optimize designs for strength, weight, manufacturability, and high-speed performance
Conduct simulations including structural analysis (FEA), fluid dynamics, and other relevant studies to validate and improve designs
Take concepts through design for manufacturing, prototype building, testing, and production support
Manage mechanical integration of subsystems, payload bays, propulsion, and mechanisms such as the pneumatic launcher
Prepare design reviews, assembly instructions, drawings, and documentation for internal use or subcontractors
Solve complex engineering challenges under tight schedules and evolving requirements
We are looking for a candidate with real-life experience in the following areas:
Advanced CAD modeling, with strong proficiency in Fusion 360 for lightweight structures and complex assemblies, this is the most important skill
Practical work with RC planes, UAVs, or drones, including building, testing, and iterating on flying platforms
Design for manufacturing and composite manufacturing processes
Lightweight structure design and optimization for aerospace or high-performance applications
Aerodynamics understanding and fluid dynamics simulations (CFD)
Structural simulations and analysis to ensure reliability under flight loads
Hands-on mechanical engineering, prototyping, and problem-solving in dynamic project settings
Must-have qualifications:
BSc or MSc in Mechanical Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, or equivalent
At least 5 years of relevant experience in mechanical design, preferably within UAVs, drones, or similar high-performance systems
Proven track record with CAD of lightweight structures and production-grade detailing
Ability to work independently as well as in a small, agile team
It is a big advantage if you also have:
Experience from the defense or aerospace industry
Knowledge of high-speed fixed-wing aerodynamics and related challenges
Familiarity with composite materials and lightweight manufacturing techniques
Previous work with launch systems, USVs, or similar mechanical integration tasks
We value a practical, solution-oriented mindset and the ability to deliver under real-world constraints. If you have built and flown your own RC or UAV projects, that kind of experience is highly appreciated.
About Frost Unmanned Frost Unmanned is a Swedish company founded in 2018, dedicated to developing innovative, sovereign UAV and USV solutions for defense and government agencies. We focus on light, efficient, and durable platforms that meet real operational needs. Our headquarters is located in Stora Höga, where we handle end-to-end development from concept to production in a collaborative and dynamic setting.
Frost Unmanned is an equal opportunity employer. We value diversity and welcome applicants with different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives. We believe that a varied team strengthens our innovation and ability to solve complex challenges in unmanned systems.
We offer A full-time, on-site position with the chance to work on cutting-edge unmanned systems that make a real difference. You will be part of a small, skilled team where your contributions have immediate impact. We provide competitive conditions, opportunities for professional growth, and the satisfaction of building resilient technology for important missions. We are committed to creating an inclusive workplace where everyone can thrive regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, disability, sexual orientation, or other personal characteristics.
Application Please submit your application with CV and a short note on why you are interested and what relevant experience you bring from UAV or lightweight structure projects. We review applications on an ongoing basis, so do not hesitate to apply today.
Location: Stora Höga Employment type: Full-time, on-site
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7618503-1961870". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Frost Unmanned AB
(org.nr 559192-8840), https://careers.frostunmanned.com
Brålandsvägen 10 (visa karta
)
444 60 STORA HÖGA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Frost Unmanned Jobbnummer
9870726