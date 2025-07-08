Senior Measurement Specialist
Ellos AB / Datajobb / Borås Visa alla datajobb i Borås
2025-07-08
, Bollebygd
, Svenljunga
, Ulricehamn
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ellos AB i Borås
, Göteborg
, Kristianstad
eller i hela Sverige
Ellos Group är en av Nordens ledande e-handelsgrupper med e-handelsplatserna Ellos, Jotex och Homeroom samt betalvarumärket Elpy. I nära relation med våra miljontals kunder strävar vi ständigt efter att utveckla och erbjuda attraktiva och hållbara erbjudanden inom mode och hemprodukter för hela familjen. För oss är kunden alltid i fokus. Med innovation, kreativitet och hållbarhet söker vi ständigt nya vägar i stort och smått. Ellos Group, med huvudkontor i Borås, är verksamt i samtliga nordiska länder och på utvalda marknader i Europa. Ellos Group har ca 500 medarbetare och omsätter runt 3,3 miljarder SEK.https://eur03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ellosgroup.se%2F&data=05%7C01%7C%7C75dbb43e6d0642160ab708da43ad11dd%7C805ac62a0d8e455d90b15eb5c04a72d0%7C1%7C0%7C637896707890999722%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=V3QXUDT%2B30ROV99RtcRbxa2S4PdUaBsEr%2FHxU0xKhoI%3D&reserved=0
Senior Measurement Specialist - Expert in Tracking, GTM & Server-Side Implementation
Do you want to play a key role in one of the Nordics' leading e-commerce groups with multiple strong digital brands? Are you a technically driven analytics expert with a deep understanding of tracking, tag management and data collection? Then this might be the role for you.
About the role
We're looking for a Senior Measurement Specialist with cutting-edge technical skills who will take full ownership of our tracking infrastructure. This is both a strategic and hands-on role, where you'll be the go-to expert for everything related to digital measurement - from planning , implementation, documentation to continuous optimization.
In this role, you'll be responsible for:
- Managing and developing all overarching tracking and data collection through Google Tag Manager (both web and server-side)
- Implementing and maintaining pixels, events and conversion tracking across multiple platforms (e.g., Meta, Google Ads, TikTok)
- Leading the setup and maintenance of server-side tracking, including container configuration and data flow
- Defining and aligning the dataLayer structure to ensure consistent and accurate event tracking
- Translating business needs into detailed technical specifications for developers and other stakeholders
- Conducting QA and debugging to ensure tracking quality and data accuracy
- Collaborating closely with Product Owners and development teams for seamless integration
- Advising on privacy compliance, including GDPR, cookie consent frameworks and data handling
- Driving best practices in measurement across all digital brands and channels within Ellos Group
You will report to the E-commerce Business Analyst & Measurement Manager, with whom you'll work closely to ensure consistency and accuracy in tracking and reporting across the organization. You'll also collaborate actively with marketing, IT and digital partner(s), making cross-functional teamwork a key part of your daily work.
Your background
To succeed in this role, we believe you have:
- Several years of experience as a Technical Web Analyst, Measurement Specialist or similar
- Deep expertise in GTM (web & server-side), dataLayer planning and tag architecture
- A strong understanding of JavaScript for building custom tags and triggers
- Experience with GA4, BigQuery, Looker Studio and advanced event tracking
- A proven ability to create clear and actionable technical documentation
- Bonus if you've worked across multiple e-commerce sites and platforms simultaneously
You are detail-oriented, structured and love finding smart, scalable solutions. You thrive in a role where analytics, technology and business come together to create real value.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Magdalena Wallner 070 - 1690157or via mail: magdalena.wallner@ellosgroup.com
Welcome with your application, not later than the 3rd of August. Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2025/34". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ellos AB
(org.nr 556044-0264) Arbetsplats
Ellos Group Jobbnummer
9422646