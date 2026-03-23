Senior Material Scientist - Pharmaceutical Product Development
AstraZeneca AB / Kemistjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemistjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-23
, Mölndal
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, Kungälv
, Lerum
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We are looking for a dedicated Senior Material Scientist to join our Material Design team in Gothenburg. In this role, you will get the opportunity to strengthen our capabilities in material science applied to our wide range of portfolio across oral, inhaled and parenteral dosage forms. Your project-based scientific experience in material science, combined with a strong digital approach and a drive to apply physical chemistry to transform pharmaceutical development, makes you a perfect candidate. You will join a global team of material scientists driving the development of innovative small molecule drug products across parenteral, inhaled and oral platforms. Your role will be pivotal at the interface of raw materials, drug product processes, and in-vivo performance, supporting drug projects from clinical through commercial phases. You will deliver material science knowledge combining theory, hands-on lab-based experiments with modeling/simulation/prediction that encompasses understanding of manufacturing processes, control strategy, robustness and stability related to pharmaceutical drug development.
Key responsibilities:
* Lead and deliver material science activities and support drug product projects to ensure delivery to agreed achievements
* Define and drive the identification and understanding of critical material attributes (e.g. drug substances, excipients, intermediate drug products) and their impact on product performance and/or manufacture process robustness, including impact of material variability, drug substance-excipient interactions and stability.
* Design and conduct lab-based experimental activities to assess materials risks, probe substance-excipient interactions, deliver robust material science plans and develop comprehensive materials controls strategies along with solid state scientists
* Drive digital-first strategies and apply in silico approaches (e.g. molecular modelling, generative AI models or simulations)
* Represent material science on projects and collaborate with analysts, formulators, and process engineers at the drug substance-drug product interface to integrate risk-based materials strategies into product design to drive innovation, robustness and regulatory readiness.
* Develop appropriate methods to support formulation development, and perform phase appropriate validation as required, in accordance with relevant guidelines.
* Engage with external partners to extend capability, oversee outsourced work, and support material characterisation and/or method transfer as needed.
* Author and review technical documentation, including development reports and contributions to regulatory documents as well as responding to health authority questions
* Lead or contribute to the development of AI-tools supporting material characterisation methods and/or studies (e.g. predict bulk powder properties, compaction etc.)
Required requirements
* PhD and/or BSc/MSc with a few years of industrial experience in a field relevant to Material Science, Physical Chemistry, Pharmaceutical Sciences/Technology, Chemical Engineering or related field.
* Demonstrated experience of techniques used to investigate material behaviours for small molecules specifically key physical properties including excellent understanding of principles of physical chemistry related to surface properties, and particle characterization and bulk powder behaviour.
* Proven experience in material science characterization (particle size, surface, morphology, imaging and powder flow properties).
* Advanced practical expertise in characterization methods such as powder rheometry (RST, FT4), particle size by laser diffraction or dynamic light scattering, pycnometry, specific surface area by BET and SEM imaging.
* Understanding of how to develop relationships between material attributes, product processing and product performance.
* Proven ability to lead scientific activities in multi-disciplinary teams, prioritise effectively, and deliver to timelines and to a high-quality standard.
* Ability to tackle complex scientific problems and troubleshooting collaboratively with a positive attitude.
* Strong communication skills with the ability to explain complex datasets and challenges clearly to diverse partners.
Desirable
* Experience of pharmaceutical development & manufacturability aspects relevant to oral solid dose manufacturing technologies (such as, Continuous Direct Compression, Roller Compaction, Wet Granulation etc.)
* Knowledge of tools for multivariate analysis, data visualization and predictive modelling packages.
* Familiarity with GenAI tools and their possible implementation in the day-to-day life in the role as Material Scientist
* Familiarity with solid state characterization and impact of solid form on particle and bulk powder properties as well as understanding of drug product process-induced transformations that may impact performance of final product
* Experience with structure-informatics for prediction of particle properties.
* Experience working with outsourced partners (CMOs/CROs), including study oversight, and tech transfer support.
* Experience contributing to CMC regulatory authoring (e.g. module/sections, responses to questions) and/or supporting regulatory interactions.
* Evidence of scientific excellence through publications and/or conference presentations.
* Experience operating under GLP/GMP standards within a pharmaceutical industry or highly regulated environment.
We welcome your application, CV and cover letter, no later than April 7th, 2026 Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-248580". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astrazeneca AB
(org.nr 556011-7482) Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca Jobbnummer
9814802