Senior Manager Quality Compliance
2024-05-31
Are you an experienced leader, specialized in quality competencies and with extensive knowledge in quality management systems? Would you like to play a key role in one of Europe's most exciting industrial projects? This is a unique opportunity to be involved early in the development of our organization, building a team and processes for the future.
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. We are now looking for a Senior Manager Quality Compliance to lead and develop our Quality Central team.
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
What you will do:
As Senior Manager Quality Compliance, you will have an important role in leading all activities and people in your team. Your team will be responsible for three important areas; the management system, customer & field quality and operations support.
Your key responsibilities will include:
- Lead and develop the organization, leaders, and team members in line with NOVO Energy's Mission, Vision, and Culture values.
- Secure that leaders and employees in the organization have the correct competence, tools, and equipment to perform their tasks.
- Drive continuous improvement within the team and processes.
- Secure the creation of training material as well as the execution of training to the team in quality topics.
Management system:
- Lead the NOVO Energy management system framework. Definition - implementation - certification - audit (internal and external) - continuous development. Secure compliance with ISO 9001, IATF 16949 and ISO 14001
- Manage the quality strategy, policy and targets.
- Process owner for several quality processes, for example the APQP process, the Problem solving process and the Warranty process.
- Business ownership of Quality IT systems.
Customer & field quality
- Lead the quality planning for new product introductions.
- Lead the analysis on products already released to customer, in case of claims or field issues. Secure efficient problem-solving and decision-making
- Lead the Critical Concern Action Process.
- Lead the Warranty process.
Operations support
- Manage quality methods and tools, and host related competences, used in for example problem solving and statistical process control & statistical quality control.
Skills & Requirements
To excel in this role, you need to have a proven strong leadership capability with 5-10 years' experience from leading roles in Quality; battery, automotive, food or pharma industry. As a person you are structured, organized and meticulous with good communication skills. You are execution oriented and able to solve complex problems, as well as organize teams and competences on short notice. You have a high level of integrity, also under pressure and are able to efficiently sort and prioritize between tasks.
Part from that we see that you have the following competences:
- BSc in Engineering.
- Knowledge in statistics and problem-solving methods
- Strong knowledge of quality management systems, e.g. ISO 9001, and IATF16949
- Strong knowledge in APQP process according to AIAG
- Excellent English skills - written and oral
- Analytical and fact based when making decisions.
- Able to manage risk.
- Always strive to improve with focus on safety, quality, environment and production efficiency.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
