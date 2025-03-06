Senior Manager, Project Management at Power Transformers
2025-03-06
The opportunity
Hitachi Energy is currently looking for a Senior Manager to lead the Project Management department in the Power Transformers unit. As the Senior Manager, you will play a central role in bringing innovative, high-impact projects to life and ensuring their successful execution. Are you an inspiring leader who enjoy working in a dynamic and fast-paced business environment? Do you have strong, analytical, organizational and problem-solving skills? Will you thrive in a purpose-driven and diverse team? If so, you might be the perfect fit!
The Transformers team leverages innovative and diverse technology to transform energy, delivering social, environmental, and economic value and enabling a sustainable energy future for all. The business's comprehensive portfolio includes power transformers, traction transformers, insulation and components, digital sensors, and transformer services.
"I believe Hitachi Energy is one of the most interesting places to be working at right now, as we have embarked on a historic growth journey globally. With that comes many exciting opportunities and challenges. For me, leadership is all about empowering our team to achieve excellence. And as our visionary Senior Manager, you will lead a dynamic, passionate team and make a true impact on our journey towards operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and a sustainable energy future for all."- Thomas Wennberg, Factory Manager Transformers
How you'll make an impact
As the Senior Manager for the Project Management department at Hitachi Energy Power Transformers, you will report to the Factory Manager and be part of the factory management team. You are leading a team of approximately 50 employees including 3 direct reporting sub-managers. The team manage the customer delivery projects from handover from sales until the warranty period expires, with the overall business/contractual fulfillment - legal, financial and technical. You are the voice of the customer into the organization and having the customer communication through the process. You get to work across multiple teams, coordinating strategic priorities and making sure that leadership has the necessary insights for decision-making. Together with the management team you will also investigate mid - and long-term strategic business opportunities. The unit is highly recognized both in the media and politically, therefore, you should be comfortable being visible in public events, collaborate with external stakeholders and authorities..
You will be an inspiring leader, developing and supporting your team.
You will own the execution of functional strategy and the operational direction of the department.
You set clear goals and challenge the organization.
You actively contribute to the department's and unit's pursuit of excellence by promoting a culture of continuous improvement
Your background
Several years of managerial experience with strong track record, including responsibility for personnel and budget , preferable earlier been a member of a management team.
Market knowledge and extensive experience in large delivery projects.
Broad experience in balancing interests and translating strategic decisions into concrete actions.
Bachelor's or Master of Science degree, or from a related field.
Strong, analytical, organizational and problem-solving skills, with the ability to identify risks, develop mitigation .
A business mindset - understanding the link between operational and financial performance
Excellent verbal and written communication skills to effectively convey project statuses to stakeholders at all levels
Ability to influence and communicate effectively with executive leadership.
Hitachi Energy Senior Project Manager certification (or willingness to achieve) is a plus
What we offer
Being a part of our extensive growth journey and advancing a sustainable energy future for all
Fantastic professional and personal development, with career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
The location for this role is Ludvika, Sweden. Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Thomas Wennberg, thomas.wennberg@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 3152; Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387048. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Carina Riström, carina.ristrom@hitachienergy.com
