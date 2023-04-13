Senior Manager Operations
Northvolt has an exciting job opportunity for a Operations Director to join our passionate team in Skellefteå.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large scale European battery factories and contribute to the transformation to a carbon-free society.
The Senior Manager Operations will take responsibility for planning, directing and monitoring all production activities within your designated process area in order to maximize the use of the organization's resources and meet established production specifications and schedules; safety, quality, deliveries, efficiency, cost, and people.
The role:
As Senior Manager Operations you will be joining our team in Northvolt Ett and will be leading, directing, evaluating, and developing a team of Shift managers who are responsible for various production activities such as, machine operation, processing, assembly or packaging. In joining this team, you will gain extensive insight into Northvolt's manufacturing, as well as get support and opportunity to develop your management and leadership skills. The Senior Manager Operations is valuable member of Ett Manufacturing organisation and, alongside being a part of a vibrant and diverse organization, you will be key to Northvolt's mission to enable the future of energy.
You:
We are looking for an enthusiastic learner who takes ownership and responsibility for tasks and is eager to collaborate to achieve great results. We would like to see that you have a background in modern Operations Management principles such as Lean, Kaizen, and Six Sigma. You will be participating in developing and/or implementing manufacturing procedures and allocate labor and capital resources to maximize productivity and yield. You will be working with analyzing production and malfunction records to identify problems and recommend solutions (for example changes to procedures, workflow, or equipment) that will improve performance. Previously you will have had firsthand experience in developing new methods, tools, and processes in dynamic and fast-changing environments, being responsible for implementation in your own area, and sharing of best practices. In general, you have a collaborative spirit, and you are eager to contribute to building great end-results.
Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Liaise with functional or operational area managers (for example in planning, logistics, maintenance, technology, quality) and together understand current and future needs and develop plans, cost estimates, and schedules for integrating these needs into existing manufacturing activities.
Together with maintenance, plan, prioritize, and manage production line maintenance or downtime to minimize disruptions to manufacturing schedules.
Has full managerial responsibility for multiple shift teams. Work is normally carried out in an indirect manner (as 'grandparent') and by setting organizational targets.
Ensure that work is performed in accordance with Northvolt's Code of Conduct, applicable legislation, and policies as well as the management system routines and standards.
You will get the chance to have a real impact on Northvolts success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Please apply with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full-time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
Skills & Requirements
Education/Experience
Bachelor of science in mechanical/industrial engineering.
A minimum of 10 years of experience in complex manufacturing and proven leadership in manufacturing organisations.
Experience in the modern Operations Management principles: Lean, Kaizen and Six Sigma.
Documented leadership training.
Worked in multi-cultural environment.
Curious, technically educated and with a strong business background.
Battery manufacturing experience is considered to be a huge advantage.
Specific Skills/Abilities
Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus.
Well-organised and result-driven.
An eye for detail.
Proactive and goes beyond expectations.
Exceptionally good negotiation and problem-solving skills.
Has a can do attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit.
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management.
Ability to work in a high profile and often pressured international environment
Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humour.
Passionate & purpose driven.
Personal success factors
Visionary, able to paint the picture of the near and far away future.
Challenges, in a bold way, current behaviours and ways of working.
Close to employees, follow up, encourage, very good in feed forward and feedback.
Role modelling, being the safe and healthy role model.
Create team spirit, sense of belonging and relatedness in the team.
Ability to interact effectively with all levels of employees and management.
