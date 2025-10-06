Senior Manager of Technical Product Management
Would you thrive at helping customers implement innovative cloud computing solutions and solve deep technical problems? Would you like to deliver and refine modern cloud computing technologies, as part of a global team? Amazon Web Services (AWS) is innovating new ways of building massively scalable distributed systems and delivering the next generation of cloud computing in Sweden, including offerings like S3, EC2, CloudFront and SageMaker.
Key job responsibilities
Lead the strategic development and performance optimization of AWS services in the region.
Develop and manage comprehensive product roadmaps spanning multiple AWS services.
Collaborate with executive leadership to align regional strategies with global objectives.
Build and nurture high-performing, collaborative teams.
Drive pricing model innovation and capacity forecasting.
A day in the life
As our Senior Manager of Technical Product Management, you will be responsible for the strategy, roadmap, and performance of an AWS region. You will work at the forefront of cloud technologies, with interactions across the full breadth of AWS services. You will lead and influence teams across multiple disciplines (product, management, operations, engineering) and translate global strategy into local execution. You will own pricing model innovation, capacity forecasting, and P&L optimization. You will need to scale between strategic vision development (working with executive leaders of AWS and our partners) and tactical product development. In this role, you'll need to be passionate about delivering services to customers while also possessing a strategic understanding of business objectives. You will need a strong track record of building and developing high-performing teams, and experience in defining team culture, values, and ways of working. A strong technical background is required, enabling you to produce concrete specifications and work closely with engineering to drive implementation. As part of our team, you'll also need to be creative and proactive in developing solutions, and you will need a track record of operating independently with strong judgment.
This role will require you to obtain and maintain a government security clearance and meet Swedish nationality requirements.
About the team
Here at AWS, we hold high standards for the services we deliver to our customers: Our services are highly secure, highly reliable and highly available, and function at massive scale. Our diverse team is smart, passionate about the cloud, dedicated to serving customers, fun to work with, and dedicated to supporting new members. Our team has a broad mix of experience levels and Amazon tenures, and we're building an environment that celebrates knowledge sharing and mentorship. We also put a high value on work-life balance, because striking a healthy balance between your personal and professional life is crucial to your happiness and success.
Basic qualifications
Proven experience in technical product management in complex technology environments
Strong understanding of financial management and product strategy
Demonstrated ability to drive technology roadmap definition
Expertise in prioritizing solutions based on customer needs
Preferred qualifications
Advanced degree in technology, business, or related field
Experience with cloud computing, distributed systems, and Software-as-a-Service products
Strategic business planning skills
Experience in technology transformation programs
Understanding of public sector technology environments
Strong stakeholder relationship management capabilities
Amazon is an equal opportunities employer. We believe passionately that employing a diverse workforce is central to our success. We make recruiting decisions based on your experience and skills. We value your passion to discover, invent, simplify and build. Protecting your privacy and the security of your data is a longstanding top priority for Amazon. Please consult our Privacy Notice (<a href="https://www.amazon.jobs/en/privacy_page">https://www.amazon.jobs/en/privacy_page</a>)
to know more about how we collect, use and transfer the personal data of our candidates. Our inclusive culture empowers Amazonians to deliver the best results for our customers. If you have a disability and need a workplace accommodation or adjustment during the application and hiring process, including support for the interview or onboarding process, please visit <a href="https://amazon.jobs/content/en/how-we-hire/accommodations">https://amazon.jobs/content/en/how-we-hire/accommodations</a>
