Senior Manager of Quality
2024-05-31
Northvolt is seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Manager of Quality to oversee the quality management system within our electrical battery manufacturing facility in Montreal. The successful candidate will be responsible for ensuring that our batteries meet the highest standards of safety, reliability, and performance.
Responsibilities:
1. Develop and implement quality management strategies to ensure the highest standards of product quality throughout the manufacturing process.
2. Establish and maintain quality control procedures, including inspections, testing, and audits, to identify and address any deviations from quality standards.
3. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define quality requirements for new products and processes, ensuring that customer expectations are met or exceeded.
4. Lead a team of quality engineers and technicians, providing coaching, guidance, and support to drive continuous improvement and foster a culture of quality excellence.
5. Monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) to track quality metrics, analyze trends, and identify areas for improvement.
6. Investigate and resolve quality issues in a timely manner, implementing corrective and preventive actions to prevent recurrence.
7. Interface with suppliers and subcontractors to ensure that incoming materials and components meet quality requirements.
8. Drive adherence to relevant quality standards and regulations, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and industry-specific requirements for battery manufacturing.
9. Support customer inquiries and audits related to quality assurance, providing documentation and evidence as needed to demonstrate compliance.
10. Stay informed about advancements in quality management practices, technologies, and industry trends, applying knowledge to drive innovation and improvement initiatives.
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognize that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development.
We believe that you have :
1. Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Quality Management, or a related field; advanced degree preferred.
2. Minimum of 8 years of experience in quality management, with at least 5 years in a leadership role within a manufacturing environment, preferably in the electrical battery industry.
3. Proven track record of implementing and managing quality management systems, preferably in accordance with ISO standards.
4. Strong understanding of manufacturing processes, quality control methodologies, and statistical analysis techniques.
5. Excellent leadership and interpersonal skills, with the ability to motivate and inspire cross-functional teams to achieve quality objectives.
6. Demonstrated problem-solving and decision-making abilities, with a focus on driving continuous improvement and achieving results.
7. Effective communication skills, both verbal and written, with the ability to convey complex technical information to diverse audiences.
8. Experience working with suppliers and subcontractors to ensure quality requirements are met.
9. Knowledge of relevant quality standards and regulations, such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and industry-specific certifications for battery manufacturing.
10. Proficiency in quality management software and tools, such as ERP systems, statistical analysis software, and document control systems.
