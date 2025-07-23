Senior Manager, Hardware Quotation Support
2025-07-23
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact. You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
The Custom Engineering department at Cytiva is responsible for delivering customized downstream hardware and software solutions used in Biopharma development and manufacturing. Currently, we are looking for a Senior Manager to lead our Hardware Quotation Support (HQS) team in Uppsala. In this role, you will manage a team consisting of 11 associates responsible for providing technical, application and business support to our organization and customers.
This position reports to the Director, Custom Engineering and is part of the Custom Engineering Uppsala leadership team. The position is based in Uppsala and will be an onsite role.
What you will do:
Lead and mentor a team of 11 individuals that can provide deep domain technical, application and business support needed to win hardware deals.
Operational leadership to ensure the team provides timely and adequate sales and technical support to our global commercial organization.
Act as a key stakeholder in identifying market trends and implementation of new offerings.
Work tightly with our project execution teams to ensure smooth transfer process for awarded customer orders.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment with business targets and priorities.
Occasional international travel to customers and Cytiva offices.
Foster a culture of innovation and continuous improvement within the team, leveraging continuous improvement tools and methods.
Who you are:
B.Sc or M.Sc. degree within relevant technical field.
Several years experience from large scale equipment or biopharma industry.
Proven leadership and people management skills with experience from line management or project management roles.
Demonstrated experience in driving process improvement initiatives with an ability to apply data to define actions and support decisions.
Proficiency in English, both written and oral, is a requirement. Proficiency in Swedish is meritorious.
The ideal candidate should be a business and technical savvy individual and a skilled coordinator capable of managing delegation and follow-up across multiple parallel activities. They must possess excellent communication skills, enabling them to build trust and engage professionally with both internal and external stakeholders. This role also demands a strong understanding of production within the biopharma industry, paired with outstanding leadership and communication abilities.
Cytiva, a Danaher operating company, offers a broad array of comprehensive, competitive benefit programs that add value to our lives. Whether it's a health care program or paid time off, our programs contribute to life beyond the job. Check out our benefits at Danaher Benefits Info.
Join our winning team today. Together, we'll accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life.
For more information, visit www.danaher.com.
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes.
