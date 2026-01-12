Senior Mainframe Developer
2026-01-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Halmstad
, Jönköping
, Älmhult
, Helsingborg
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Senior Mainframe Developer to join a team responsible for legacy solutions within order and logistics. You will help ensure stable and efficient mainframe operations while also supporting the modernization of legacy applications as part of an ongoing digitalization journey.
You will collaborate with IT colleagues and stakeholders across the organization, contributing technical expertise in mainframe technologies and influencing solution design both within and beyond your immediate team.
Job DescriptionManage, maintain, and optimize mainframe systems to ensure reliable and efficient operations.
Provide technical support for mainframe-based business applications in close collaboration with cross-functional teams.
Work with legacy applications and contribute to modernization initiatives and integration with surrounding IT infrastructure.
Analyze application performance, identify improvement areas, and drive optimizations.
Support solution design by translating requirements into sustainable technical approaches for mainframe environments.
Contribute to knowledge sharing through mentoring, chapter participation, and continuous improvement of best practices.
Ensure adherence to coding standards, best practices, and security guidelines in development and maintenance.
RequirementsStrong proficiency in mainframe programming languages and tools such as COBOL, JCL, VSAM, ISPF, SDSF, MQ, CICS, PL/I, OPCE, and/or Assembler.
Knowledge of mainframe databases and data management systems such as DB2 and/or IMS.
Experience modernizing legacy mainframe environments using relevant tools and techniques.
Strong communication skills to collaborate with stakeholders at different levels.
Strong analytical and troubleshooting skills, with the ability to diagnose and resolve complex technical issues.
Nice to haveExperience influencing solution design across multiple teams and technical domains.
Application
