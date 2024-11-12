Senior Machine Learning Engineer To Apoteas AI-Team | Stockholm
Apotea AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-11-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Apotea AB i Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Uppsala
, Heby
eller i hela Sverige
Position: Machine Learning Engineer & Senior Machine Learning EngineerLocation: Sveavägen 168, Stockholm, SwedenReports to: Chief AI OfficerAbout ApoteaJoin Apotea, Sweden's leading online pharmacy, with an annual revenue exceeding 6 billion SEK. We are building an AI team from the ground up and we are seeking passionate and driven individuals ready to leverage the power of AI and machine learning. If you're eager to make a significant impact and be part of a small technical team, we want to hear from you.The AI Team
Innovative Environment: The AI organisation sits right under CEO Pär Svärdson, ensuring that your work has high visibility and significant influence.
High Impact: With over 50+ identified use cases, your contributions will drive meaningful change and innovation throughout Apotea.
Growth Opportunities: Play a pivotal role in shaping our AI strategy and enjoy ample opportunities for professional development, working across all stages of the ML lifecycle.
Your role as a Machine Learning Engineer at Apotea:
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify and prioritise AI use cases.
Develop and deploy machine learning models that solve real-world business problems.
Continuously improve and optimise AI solutions to enhance performance and scalability.
Contribute to the development of a robust AI infrastructure and best practices.
Foster a culture of innovation, collaboration, and continuous learning within the AI team.
What We're Looking ForWe're seeking Machine Learning Engineers with diverse skills and a passion for solving complex problems. We are looking for three individuals with varying levels of experience, including senior, mid-level, and junior engineers. Ideal candidates will have experience building and deploying at least one AI application and have experience working across most stages of the ML lifecycle. We believe you have a broad skill set that includes most of the following skills:
Data Engineering: Ability to manage and preprocess large datasets, with a solid understanding of data pipelines and ETL processes.
Data Science: Experience with statistical modelling, data analysis, and algorithm development.
Software / ML Engineering: Proficiency in at least one major programming language such as Python or Java, and familiarity with ML frameworks like TensorFlow or PyTorch.
Cloud Computing: Experience with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Google Cloud, Azure).
Language Skills: Proficiency in English or Swedish is required.
Recruitment Process
Apply
Interview 1: Culture Fit
Interview 2: Technical Capabilities
Background Check: As a pharmacy, we always conduct a background check.
Offer Presented
ApplicationDo not hesitate to send in your application already today, we are working on appointing the entire new team as soon as possible.
For more information or questions, visit our career page or contact us at jobb@apotea.se
. We do not accept applications via email.
Följ oss på sociala medier för att hålla dug uppdaterad kring allt som händer på Apotea
LinkedInInstagram
Apotea är en inkluderande arbetsgivare som värdesätter mångfald. Vi välkomnar alla sökande och strävar efter att skapa en arbetsmiljö där människor oavsett bakgrund, kön, ålder, religion eller funktionsvariation kan trivas och utvecklas. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Apotea AB
(org.nr 556651-6489), https://www.apotea.se Arbetsplats
Apotea Kontakt
Simon Skoog simon.skoog@apotea.se Jobbnummer
9007874