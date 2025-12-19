Senior Machine Learning Engineer
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-12-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO:
Drive design, refinement and development of AI/ML products, ensuring timely delivery of high-quality solutions.
Lead architectural decisions and technical roadmap planning of the product.
Ensure product quality, security and performance through well-established practices.
Identify risks and dependencies as well as creating the alignment needed with dependent teams to deliver on committed roadmaps.
Mentor and support engineering colleagues, fostering professional growth, and promoting a strong, collaborative engineering culture.
Support the wider Machine Learning Engineering organization through active participation in organizational initiatives such as recruitment and onboarding.
Contribute to improvement of processes and best practices both within the product team and in the larger organization.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will be part of a cross-functional product team with other ML engineers, data scientists and data analysts, as well as collaborating closely with business stakeholders, solution architects and engineering manager in order to build and enhance AI-powered solutions that drive innovation and efficiency across H&M.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Strong proven experience in Python and other tools and frameworks relevant to AI/ML development.
Deep understanding of cloud technologies and cloud development, preferably on GCP and including AI/ML development with VertexAI.
Solid understanding and experience of MLOps, including testing, monitoring and proactive incident management to ensure product stability.
Solid understanding of system architecture, design, performance optimization and security principles for building robust AI/ML solutions.
Strong problem-solving skills and ability to troubleshoot software or data issues.
And people who have
Excellent communication skills to engage stakeholders, influence decisions and align work with strategic goals.
Ability to co-create clear and achievable product roadmaps and efficiently identify risks and dependencies.
Experience interfacing with stakeholders and taking responsibility to translate business requirements into technical specifications.
Strong technical leadership and mentoring skills, with the ability to support and guide the team members.
Ability to drive innovation to enhance product, improve processes and increase delivery efficiency.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
Please note: Interviews will start after 7 January 2026 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 19 (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ekonomi/Logistik Jobbnummer
9657076