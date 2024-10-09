Senior Legal Counsel
2024-10-09
We offer you
As a member of the Fortum Legal Team you will be able to work in an independent and challenging role. You will have an opportunity to develop yourself as a legal professional in the crossroads of digitalization and the energy sector's transformation. You will work closely with legal and business colleagues throughout Fortum's international organization and get an insight into an industry that is currently impacted by global megatrends, including climate change, resource efficiency and urbanization.
About Fortum
Fortum is a Nordic energy company and is Europe's third-largest producer of carbon-free electricity with a growing portfolio of wind and solar. Fortum is committed to creating a world where the well-being of people, societal needs, business success, and nature's diversity are in harmony. The company's mission is to power a world where people, businesses, and nature thrive together. As one of Europe's cleanest energy generators, Fortum aims to help societies achieve carbon neutrality and support customers in decarbonizing their processes reliably and profitably, always in balance with nature. With headquarters in Espoo, Finland, Fortum has offices in 10+ countries and has approx. 5.000 employees. Fortum's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information can be found at www.fortum.com.
We are looking for a proactive, pragmatic and business-minded Senior Legal Counsel to join the Fortum Legal Team. In this position you will be responsible for supporting the Renewables and Decarbonization business in Sweden, which means that you will be a big part of our mission to power a world where people, businesses and nature thrive together.
This position is located at our Solna office in Sweden, but we offer a flexible hybrid work arrangement, allowing you to combine time between the office and working from home.
About the role
As Senior Legal Counsel for Renewables and Decarbonization, you will work closely with Renewables and Decarbonization business teams, especially with matters related to wind and solar projects. You will work with our teams in the Nordics, as well as Fortum's international partners and customers globally. In your role you will report to Vice President, Renewables and Decarbonization Legal.
The Renewables and Decarbonization business unit is responsible for driving growth in wind and solar power through project development and execution, as well as through acquisitions and partnering. The unit is also responsible for the district heating and cooling business and decarbonization of heat production assets. Furthermore, the business unit develops capabilities and projects in clean hydrogen in the Nordics, to be pursued together with industrial customers.
Your main responsibilities in the position as Senior Legal Counsel will be the following:
* Providing legal support to business unit Renewables and Decarbonization, with special focus on project development (including real estate matters, permitting, environmental matters) and commercial contracting in Renewables business in Sweden.
* Supporting M&A and partnering projects in Renewables and Decarbonization business in Sweden.
* Acting as the main responsible Senior Legal Counsel within Fortum for Renewables and Decarbonization business in Sweden.
* Drafting and negotiating various types of agreements and supporting in relation to important external stakeholders and authorities.
* Handling corporate matters.
* Contributing to the development of legal and compliance regulations and processes, as well as the Fortum Legal Team.
Who you are
As a person, you have a strong business mindset and are skilled at offering practical, solution-focused legal advice. With your organized nature, you excel at prioritizing tasks and managing deadlines effectively. You have great communication skills and a team-player attitude. You enjoy collaboration and learning from each other, while independently driving your work forward.
We see that you bring the following background:
* Master of Laws degree.
* At least five years of relevant working experience in a law firm and/or as an in-house-counsel or equivalent.
* Experience and strong understanding of renewable energy projects and development, including real estate, permitting and environmental aspects. Experience in M&A and partnering arrangements is an advantage.
* Experience in working in an international environment and/or with international customers/clients.
