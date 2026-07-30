Innehållsproducent Praktik - Video, Design & Sociala medier
Hey Sid AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-30
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About This Role
We're looking for a Content Creator Intern who wants to help build and grow Hey Sid's social media presence.
This is a hands-on role for someone who loves creating content and wants real responsibility from day one. You'll work closely with the team to plan, produce, and publish content across multiple channels while learning how modern B2B marketing actually works in practice.
You won't just sit and assist. You'll actively create content that gets published, tested, and optimized.
Your main focus will be Hey Sid's own brand, but you'll also help produce creative content and ads for client projects.
We're looking for someone who is comfortable both behind and in front of the camera, whether that means filming, editing, interviewing people, hosting content, or becoming a recurring face on our channels.
Your Responsibilities
Content Creation
Plan and create content for LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube
Develop concepts, formats, hooks, and ideas for recurring content
Stay on top of trends, formats, and platform best practices
Production
Film, shoot, and edit videos and content for social media
Handle both production and post-production workflows
Participate in content as a host, interviewer, or on-camera personality when relevant
Design & Visuals
Create graphics, thumbnails, layouts, and visual assets
Ensure content feels modern, engaging, and aligned with the brand
Work in Figma to support content production and design workflows
Performance & Optimization
Analyze content performance and engagement metrics
Understand what works — and what doesn't — to continuously improve content
Test new ideas and iterate quickly based on results
Ownership & Collaboration
Take ownership of content projects from idea → production → publishing
Work closely with founders, growth, and creative teams
Contribute ideas and experiment with new creative directions
Your End Goal
Help Hey Sid grow through content that:
Builds attention and brand awareness
Feels modern, creative, and high-quality
Engages audiences across multiple platforms
Drives real business results
Who You Are
We think you're currently studying marketing, content creation, media, communication, or design and are looking for a place to do your internship.
Must-haves
Swedish + English is a must
Strong interest in content creation and social media
Good eye for design, color, composition, and visual storytelling
Comfortable working in Figma
Organized and able to plan content ahead
Comfortable working on-site with the team in Gothenburg
Comfortable both behind and in front of the camera
Nice-to-haves
Experience with Adobe tools like Premiere Pro, After Effects, or Photoshop
Experience editing short-form video content
Interest in startups, SaaS, branding, and growth marketing
Understanding of social media trends and platform algorithms
What You'll Get
Hands-on experience creating real content that gets published
Ownership of projects and creative freedom from day one
Direct collaboration with founders and growth team
Fast learning environment with immediate feedback
Opportunity to build a strong portfolio with real-world work
Potential opportunity for future employment
Apply
If you love creating content and want to work in a fast-moving environment where your ideas actually get used, we'd love to see your work.
Send us your portfolio, social channels, or anything you've created.
About Sid
Founded in 2024, Hey Sid is a next-generation, person-targeted advertising platform that helps B2B companies reach decision-makers with precision. We bring together audience identification, creativity, and campaign management into one streamlined flow, ensuring that every ad dollar reaches the right person.
As a young and fast-growing company, we're building an ambitious team that values ownership, creativity, and results. Joining us means the opportunity to have a real impact on both the business and your career growth. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hey Sid AB
(org.nr 559509-4458), https://www.heysid.com/ Jobbnummer
10016550