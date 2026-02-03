Senior Java Developer
Randstad AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-02-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Randstad is looking for a Senior Java Backend Developer for an assignment with an Automotive company. We are looking for curious minds that love innovation and are interested in the future of mobility.
This is an employment at Randstad. please apply at www.randstad.se,
no later than 2026-02-28.
Freelancers are also welcome to apply.
If you have questions, please contact Emma Johansson, emma.johansson@randstad.se
.
For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Randstad is specialized in competences within IT. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and social activities.
Responsibilities
Java, Spring Boot, JMS, Linux, relational and NoSQL databases
Agile and Test Driven Development
AWS
In addition, knowledge about connected applications, CI/CD, AWS CDK, Docker, Serverless development, load testing and application performance profiling is a bonus.
We put an emphasis on who you are as a person, and we believe that your personality is the major reason for you to succeed in this role.
Qualifications
You will be part of a small DevOps team that works in two-week sprints and in ten-week program increments.
You will be part of a highly motivated and multi-cultural team that creates great results through awesome people with deep skills.
We believe that teamwork is the key to success, and we have a culture where people love to support and help each other.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Hourly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Kontakt
Emma Johansson emma.johansson@randstad.se +46733441486 Jobbnummer
9721480