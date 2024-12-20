Senior IT Analyst
2024-12-20
We are looking for 4 Senior IT Analysts for our client in banking industry.
We need IT analysts to our payments team within the Core banking program. The purpose with the program is both the replace old local legacy systems to one Nordic core banking program and build a Common Booking Component. We now see a need for an extra Senior IT analyst for the team building the Common Booking Component. The Senior IT analyst should collect requirements from business stakeholders and document them in features and or user stories. The candidate should be able to drive the requirements from collection, via documentation to handover to developers independently. He/she should be able to work in a complex environment with many different stakeholders and dependencies. He/ She also needs to understand and document the payments and it's flows.
Experience:
professional knowledge of the payment area
experience from banking sector; preferable from a larger bank
extensive experience from working as a senior Business analyst and or senior IT analyst
worked in a larger program approx. 300+ employee
previous work experience working in a Nordic bank is an advantage
Start date: 20/12/2024
End date: 28/02/2025
Location: Copenhagen, Denmark; Oslo, Norway; Stockholm, Sweden
Required skills:Banking
Deadline Date:24/12/2024
Professional Galaxy AB
http://www.progalaxy.se
Asma Bilal asma.bilal@progalaxy.se 0738076207
9077478