Senior International Sales Manager Timber Industry
Sweden Timber Malmbäck AB / Säljarjobb / Nässjö Visa alla säljarjobb i Nässjö
2026-03-11
, Eksjö
, Aneby
, Sävsjö
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sweden Timber Malmbäck AB i Nässjö
A Swedish timber producer and exporter with established international markets is seeking a Senior International Sales Manager to strengthen its global B2B operations. The company specializes in the production and export of sawn timber products to Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and Asia.
Role
The position carries independent commercial responsibility for international customer portfolios and contract execution across multiple markets. The Sales Manager manages the full sales cycle, from negotiation and conclusion of cross-border contracts to delivery follow-up and payment execution.
Key responsibilities include managing and developing long-term international B2B client relationships, negotiating and executing international sales contracts, handling structured export transactions including letters of credit and cooperation with banks, coordinating international transport solutions including road transport, container shipments, bulk cargo and sea freight in cooperation with external logistics partners, coordinating cargo insurance in international trade, handling commercial claims and contractual correspondence, preparing sales forecasts and contributing to budgeting processes, cooperating closely with production regarding order planning, product specifications and delivery schedules, and conducting ongoing market monitoring to identify new business opportunities.
Profile
The candidate shall hold a Master's degree in Management, International Trade or a related discipline and have a minimum of five years of documented experience in international B2B sales, preferably within the timber industry. Strong practical experience in export procedures, Incoterms and international payment instruments is required. Advanced English proficiency at minimum B2 level is expected. The role requires regular international travel and on-site presence at the company's offices in Malmbäck and Skillingaryd.
What We Offer
We offer a senior commercial role within an established Swedish timber exporter operating on international markets. The position provides independent responsibility for international accounts and contract negotiations, competitive compensation aligned with senior-level expertise, and long-term employment within a stable, export-oriented production company. The role offers direct involvement in international trade operations and cross-border transactions in a professional environment characterized by close cooperation between sales and production.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-17
E-post: work@swedentimber.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sweden Timber Malmbäck AB
(org.nr 559061-8640)
Timmervägen 1 (visa karta
)
571 68 MALMBÄCK Jobbnummer
9790883