Senior Interior & External Lighting Systems Engineer - Heart Aerospace AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
Senior Interior & External Lighting Systems Engineer
Heart Aerospace AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-14
About Heart Aerospace
Heart's mission is to create the fastest, most affordable and sustainable mode of transport for regional travel. Our goal is to serve the market in every corner of the world.
Our first aircraft is the ES-19, a nineteen-passenger airliner with an operating range of 400 km. The ES-19 is a fully electric aircraft, and our goal is to have the aircraft certified for commercial operation by 2026.
Your place of work will be at our main office and hangar facility. This is located at Säve Airport in Gothenburg, Sweden. Relocation assistance can be provided. At Heart you'll be working at the cutting edge of technology while contributing towards a sustainable future. We offer stock options to all our employees and a challenging and inspiring work environment.
We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our small, fast moving team developing a new electric aircraft in Sweden. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team. Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together.
Role Overview
We are seeking a senior level Electrical Systems Engineer to help us design and develop the external and interior lighting systems for the aircraft. This will be a broad role covering design, analysis and testing.
Qualifications
-
BS or MS in Electrical Engineering
-
Minimum 10 years experience in aircraft lighting systems
-
Experience with aircraft external and interior lighting systems design (ATA 33)
-
Experience with aircraft electrical power system certification (EASA/FAA Part 23 or 25)
-
Working knowledge of Airborne hardware and software development assurance processes (RTCA DO-178 & 254)
-
A high level of proficiency in English (written and spoken)
-
Excellent communication skills
-
Eagerness to work within a team environment
-
A passion for aircraft and Heart's mission
The ideal candidate would have
- Working knowledge of systems engineering principles for safety critical systems (SAE ARP 4754/4761)
Heart Aerospace is a Swedish startup making electric regional airplanes. Heart's mission is to create the fastest, most affordable and sustainable transportation for regional travel to every corner of the world. Our first aircraft is the ES-19, a nineteen-passenger airliner with an operating range of 400 km. Our goal is to have the aircraft certified for commercial operation by 2026.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-14
Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön
Företag
Heart Aerospace AB
Jobbnummer
5689611
