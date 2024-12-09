Senior Implementation Specialist
2024-12-09
We are looking for a Senior Implementation Specialist to join our team!
Are you a client focused and analytical problem solver? Do you love technical challenges? Do you consider yourself organized and responsible?
Who we are: Enghouse Networks is a product company making commercial off-the-shelf software for telecom operators, carriers, and wholesalers worldwide. We think of ourselves as ambitious, problem-solving relationship builders. At Enghouse every individual matter, new initiatives that can improve our products or the processes by which we work are always welcome and encouraged. People who put words into action are the ones we get along with and the ones that like us the best. So, if you share any such ambitions you may want to look our way.
We are now strengthening our Operations team based in Stockholm, Sweden and Bucharest, Romania with a driven and motivated Senior Implementation Specialist. As Senior Implementation Specialist you have an important and central role within our organization as you will be in direct and daily contact with our clients. The job you do will matter!
What will you be doing?
The role of the Senior Implementation Specialist involves responsibility for customer engagement, deployments, integration projects and support.
To be a good match for the role, we see that you have advanced troubleshooting of BSS applications (business support systems), as well as general troubleshooting of related third-party software and system environment. The systems are developed and run on Linux server environment, the databases are Oracle or PostgreSQL
Your daily responsibilities will include:
Perform configurations, integrations, and testing of deployments.
Prioritize and perform analysis and problem solving for ongoing support tickets.
Drive projects and actively participate in Agile teams alongside customers.
Translate customer requirements into high-level designs and solutions.
Utilize advanced troubleshooting skills in BSS (Business Support Systems), third-party software, and system environments, in order to proactively reduce support requests.
Spearhead initiatives for new automation methods to expedite service activation and ensure robust implementations.
Documentation of installations and configuration changes and knowledge sharing thereof
Would you fit in our team?
You'd likely be an appreciated contributor to our team if you:
Have a spirit for taking on challenges and solving puzzles that come your way.
Are curious, fearless and love to get into details of new technology. You are not afraid to take responsibility nor own initiatives.
Have an analytical mindset and ability to work in a structured way. You value quality and strive for continuous improvements.
We emphasize the importance of:
A relevant educational background within IT or equivalent
Experience working in technical support or with technical implementation projects.
Troubleshooting experience working with Oracle, PostgreSQL, T-SQL as well as UNIX/Linux
Experience working within telecom software and any of our product domains. Our product domain includes Telecommunication, Mediation, Interconnect Billing, Roaming, Settlement, Revenue Assurance, Fraud Management, Least Cost Routing, Trading, Partner settlements and Recurrent Charging.
Strong English skills, both written and spoken, are mandatory.
What we believe is advantageous:
Experience working with B2B and enterprise products.
Experience working with huge amounts of data and transaction-heavy applications.
Experience in log analysis and troubleshooting automated file flows.
Experience in Java or any type of scripting is a plus.
Experience in BIRT, Qlik and APIs is a plus.
Experience with the following technologies is a plus: Kubernetes, AWS, Prometheus, Grafana, Alert Manager and OpenShift. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-23
E-post: fredrika.briquet@enghouse.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556548-8243) Jobbnummer
9052317