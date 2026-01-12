Senior HR Operations Project Lead
Avaron AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-01-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Göteborg
, Halmstad
, Jönköping
, Älmhult
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for an experienced HR professional to take a holistic lead on HR operations in a global context. The assignment focuses on assessing current ways of working, creating structure, and driving improvements to ensure the organization is prepared to scale into new markets. You will combine strategic perspective with hands-on execution, working closely with key stakeholders to build scalable HR operations.
Job DescriptionMap and analyze current HR operations to identify strengths, risks, and improvement areas.
Define an in-house versus outsourcing approach to meet global needs.
Develop a clear plan with priorities to create structure for international HR operations.
Lead and coordinate initiatives end-to-end, ensuring progress and stakeholder alignment.
Strengthen HR team ways of working and support smooth, effective processes.
RequirementsExtensive experience in HR operations, including similar work in an international environment.
Proven ability to independently lead initiatives and create structure in complex situations.
Strong understanding of global HR processes and how to organize HR operations across a broad scope.
Experience from small or mid-sized organizations where adaptability is key.
Nice to haveStrong decision-making ability with a structured, solution-oriented approach.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7030636-1785297". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Avaron Jobbnummer
9680057