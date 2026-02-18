Senior HR Business Partner
Embark Studios AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-02-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Embark Studios AB i Stockholm
We are looking for a driven and proactive senior HR Business Partner with experience in the tech industry or a related field. In this role, you will act as a qualified advisor to leadership and a strategic partner for employees. You will have the opportunity to influence company culture, support organizational growth, and ensure HR practices drive both employee engagement and business outcomes.
You are preferably at a senior level and thrive in a fast-paced, tech-oriented environment. As an HRBP with us, you will have the opportunity to work broadly across HR. We are a small team with a no-prestige mindset, where everyone does what it takes-handling both strategic priorities and hands-on work.
Main responsibilities
The main responsibility is to provide excellent HR Business Partnership:
Supporting managers and leaders in organizational and individual employee matters
Supporting employees when it comes to practical HR/employment matters
Provide guidance on benefits and employee experience
Succession planning
Performance & Development processes
Compensation processes
Examples of added responsibilities
Depending on your background and experience, areas like the ones below can be added responsibilities in this role:
Employee Experience - on-boarding, events, and cultural initiatives
Routines & Processes - establishing and improving HR processes
Employee Relations, and Manager Coaching - advising and supporting managers
We would love if you
Have least 5 years of experience in qualified HR work, including employment law
Are driven, proactive, and senior in approach
Have experience from a tech/games environment or related industry
Are highly communicative in approach and have the ability to build strong relationships with employees and leadership
This is an on-site role, and we are only considering candidates already residing in Sweden.
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7138323-1848403". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Embark Studios AB
(org.nr 559172-3019), https://careers.embark-studios.com
Kungsträdgårdsgatan 16 (visa karta
)
111 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Embark Studios Jobbnummer
9749745