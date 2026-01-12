Senior HR AI Solution Architect
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-01-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Västerås
, Oxelösund
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
In this assignment you will help a global organization modernize HR through AI-combining human insight with intelligent, autonomous systems to create faster, fairer, and more seamless employee experiences. You will take a leading role in shaping architecture, standards, and ways of working so HR teams can experiment responsibly and scale what works across the enterprise.
You will operate in a hybrid technology environment with strong collaboration across HR stakeholders, product teams, engineering, security, data, and compliance.
Job DescriptionLead solution architecture for AI components across HR processes such as talent acquisition, employee services, and workforce planning.
Design and enable multiple AI paradigms, including Generative AI, agentic AI, and information extraction.
Select fit-for-purpose architectural patterns and toolchains within the enterprise ecosystem.
Define reference architectures and non-functional guardrails for performance, reliability, observability, and cost.
Design end-to-end agent execution with controlled latency and token usage, including retries, error handling, and graceful degradation.
Ensure solutions run effectively across hybrid environments.
Coach HR product teams, engineers, and analysts in AI design, experiment backlogs, and quality practices.
Create reusable starter kits, templates, and "golden paths" to accelerate delivery.
Embed pragmatic AI and data governance aligned with frameworks such as NIST AI RMF, ISO/IEC 42001, and the EU AI Act.
Partner with security, data, and compliance to deliver safe and explainable outcomes.
Support product operating models with clear roles, SLAs, rollout steps, and measurement for continuous improvement.
Define how agentic systems are measured over time (value, cost, reliability, and human oversight).
RequirementsSenior-level enterprise architecture experience, including designing scalable, production-grade solutions and establishing reference designs and standards.
Hands-on experience architecting and designing production-grade GenAI and agentic systems (e.g., ReAct, tool use, multi-agent orchestration, retrieval-augmented generation).
Experience with managed and/or self-hosted LLM platforms (e.g., Azure OpenAI or equivalent), including model selection, prompt lifecycle management, versioning, and rollback strategies.
Practical experience with agent frameworks/orchestration layers (e.g., Semantic Kernel, AutoGen, MS Agent Framework, or custom implementations), including tool-calling, state management, and multi-agent coordination.
Experience designing RAG systems beyond basics, including chunking strategies, embedding lifecycle, relevance tuning, access control, and data drift handling.
Ability to define evaluation criteria and test cases for agents, including hallucination/failure detection, human-in-the-loop thresholds, and safe fallback/kill-switch mechanisms.
Experience designing for token efficiency and latency control, including caching/batching and observability of agent behavior in production.
Familiarity with responsible AI governance and risk controls, balancing innovation with safety and trust (e.g., NIST AI RMF, ISO/IEC 42001, EU AI Act).
Strong enablement capability: coaching teams and aligning stakeholders to deliver outcomes.
Experience working with Azure and the Microsoft ecosystem in modern AI stacks.
Nice to haveExperience integrating HR systems (HCM, case management) with AI services.
Familiarity with recruitment marketing and alignment with Employee Value Proposition.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7036962-1785190". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Avaron Jobbnummer
9679964