Senior Geophysicist
Ocean Infinity AB / Geologjobb / Göteborg Visa alla geologjobb i Göteborg
2024-01-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ocean Infinity AB i Göteborg
We are a technology company that is transforming operations at sea to enable people and the planet to thrive.
We are open-minded and fearless in our approach to innovation and don't believe in boundaries. We challenge everything and have massive ambitions to drag aging industries into the tech era.
We take safety, equality and education very seriously, and our responsibilities don't stop at our front door. Our business is built on the belief that there's definitely a more environmentally responsible way to operate at sea.
We only employ the best people. People with a desire for excellence, a curious nature, people who are thoughtful, humble, collaborative and accountable.
We reward our people well. Beyond what's usually considered to be the 'market average'.
The opportunities for people in our business can be limitless, spanning a multitude of disciplines and open to all, regardless of background and experience level.
We are not your average workplace.
Ocean Infinity is seeking a senior Geophysicist/Geologist, to be hired under a 18-months-contract, who will be responsible for leading the geophysical data processing and interpretations to meet the project specifications. Datasets include but not limited to, Side Scan Sonar (inc. Edgetech and HiSAS systems), Magnetometers, Gradiometers, Sub Bottom Profilers (inc. Edgetech and Innomar systems) and Single channel seismic data. We are looking for a person who fulfills the IMCA requirements for Senior geophysicist, enjoys working in project-based teams, who is proactive, works independently with hers/his tasks and is an active communicator.
Work Country: Sweden
Work Location: Offshore
Division/Department: Geology
Reports to: Geologist Manager, Deputy Geologist Manager
Description and Main Purpose:
The Senior Geophysicist (SrG) is responsible for ensuring that data processing and results meet the project specifications and shall be proactive to minimize deviation from the requirements. The SrG, together with the Project geologist, works to ensure that the work done at the location (offshore, Remote Centre or Office) matches in with the geological bigger picture of the project.
OI is currently transforming operations at sea by transitioning offshore personnel to remote operations meaning that you will be asked to work both onboard vessels, in remote control centers or remotely.
What will you do:
Ability to work independently with processing and interpretation, from acquisition to final product, for a minimum of the following instruments:
Side Scan Sonar
Lead, support, act as role model and guide the geologists during the acquisition phase of the project to ensure procedures are followed and project requirements are met;
Sub Bottom Profiler (including single-channel ultra-high resolution seismic)
Magnetometer
Gradiometer
Video
Geotechnical samplers
Extensive experience of common errors and issues with geophysical data. Able to trouble shoot issues and errors both independently and with expert teams;
Actively communicate with the Offline Coordinator (OC) / Offshore Manager (OM) / Project Geologist (PG) / Project Report Coordinator (PRC) to ensure data acquisition and processing meet project requirements, and immediately report any deviations from the requirements or procedures;
Partcipate in office-based data processing, interpretation, and reporting, and in consensus with the PG lead the work forwards, ensuring that the procedures are followed, and the project requirements are met;
Regularly check that interpretation makes geological sense and that background data, if available, is used throughout processing and interpretation;
Provides feedback to the project management team and well as the department managers. This includes assessing the project and client requirements alignment with the proposed survey strategy and equipment;
Ensure that the processing logs are properly utilised and follow up on any deviations;
Assist the Process Owner in ensuring that processing routines are continuously reviewed with respect to efficiency and quality;
Make decision regarding processing that deviates from project specifications, in consensus with the Offline Coordinator, Project Geologist and project report coordinator;
Ability to take PG role for a project provided the role requirements are fulfilled.
Who you are:
Fulfills the requirements for Senior Geologist IMCA standards with 5 years' experience;
Fluent in English, written and spoken;
Knowledge and experience in Microsoft 365 and Geophysical commercial software including but not limited to, Chesapeak Sonarwiz, IHS Kingdom, RadExPro and Geosoft Oasis Montaj;
Ability to take ownership and engagement in the work;
Driven, proactive and able to work autonomously with little supervision towards the company's purpose;
Excellent time management skills and ability to prioritize work in a fast-paced environment;
Strong interpersonal and people management skills;
Strong communicative skills;
Excellent organisational skills;
Good influencing, negotiation, and communication skills;
Analytical and planning skills, is pro-active, and takes initiative;
Integrity, credibility, and maturity for confidential issues;
Ability to handle sensitive and confidential situations with diplomacy;
Critical thinking and ability to show initiative;
Ability to work well in a team and independently;
Enthusiastic about protecting people and the planet.
Desirable:
Knowledge of programming (e.g. C# and Python) is desirable as we continuously are working on improvements of our processing procedures Experience in coordinating smaller teams of geologist/geophysicists in day to day work in a project;
Experience in AUV survey, remote operations and HiSAS data;
Work as project geologist, offline coordinator, reports coordinator, or similar leading/coordinating roles in the geophysical survey industry. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ocean Infinity AB
(org.nr 556679-4706) Arbetsplats
Ocean Infinity Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Ocean Infinity AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8411789