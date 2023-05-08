Senior Game Designer
MAG Interactive AB (publ) / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2023-05-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MAG Interactive AB (publ) i Stockholm
About MAG (in brief!)
At MAG Interactive we make mobile games that feel good. As a part of this fun and dynamic industry, it's our mission to spread joy to players around the world. With over 350 million downloads globally, we credit our success to our awesome colleagues and we hope you'll join the team!
The Role - Senior Game Designer
You will work within game teams to contribute to feature and core mechanic designs to ensure a fun and rewarding experience for our players. You will be able to contribute from a game idea and at the same time support our global live games.
We are all part of creating an environment of trust and a sense of ownership in everything we do. This working culture is key to being able to continuously create top-notch games.
MAG are now looking for a Game Designer to join our team.
The successful candidate will have a clear understanding of the core design elements that contribute to the success of current top ranked mobile games. They will also have a talent for creating new and inspiring designs together with the ability to effectively communicate their ideas.
Responsibilities
• Be able to work on more than one product in parallel with designing new features, game mechanics and overall performance improvements of the games together with the teams
• Keep up to date with the latest F2P mobile games on the market in order to discover trends
• Deconstruct various F2P mobile game mechanics in order to implement or adapt to MAG products
• Utilize various Business Intelligence dashboards to better understand our players' behavior
• Regularly seek feedback and collaborate with wider teams at MAG to ensure you are making use of the knowledge we have internally.
Skills
• Extensive experience working on multiple mobile F2P casual games
• Experience of working on live-operations for mobile games
• Excellent understanding of how to monetize a F2P mobile games
• Proven track record of creating new designs and iterating on existing ones.
• You have a curious and methodical mindset and you are good at interpreting data to understand our players' experience
• Excellent verbal communication skills; ability to enthuse others with your vision.
• Conceptualizing, creating flowcharts and prototyping ideas.
• You are enthusiastic and motivated to succeed
• Fluent in English (both written and verbal)
Nice to have
• Unity experience, to be able to prototype designs on your own
Perks and Benefits
• Generous company bonus
• Company mobile phone and contract
• Favorable pension and private health insurance package
• Flexible work hours
• Seasonal kick-offs
• Gym allowance
• Generous learning and development budget
• Monthly after works
• Enhanced parental leave
• Company wide carbon off-setting and CSR initiatives
• Free weekly Swedish lessons (if you want to learn the language)!
At MAG, we want all of our employees to feel valued, appreciated and empowered to bring their true selves to work!
Our recruitment processes are designed to prevent bias and discrimination against people regardless of; gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, age, neurodiversity, disability status, or any other aspect.
About MAG
We are MAG Interactive - a leading mobile developer and publisher of casual mobile games built on a wealth of creativity and passion. We thrive on creating quality experiences that make our players want to come back for more. And Players agree! Combined, the Company's games have been downloaded more than 350 million times. We create a good times factory with a global reach that continues to grow.
We are all part of a creative, positive and trusting environment where everyone has a sense of ownership over their activities and pride in their work. This open and collaborative working culture at MAG is key to our ability to continuously create top notch games.
Every game released from MAG Interactive has reached a multi-million player base and reached the #1 position in its category in a large number of countries. Our games have been selected Best of Google Play, Best Of App Store by Apple and have reached the #1 word game spot in over 100 countries. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MAG Interactive AB (publ)
(org.nr 556804-3524), http://www.maginteractive.com Arbetsplats
MAG Interactive Jobbnummer
7747469