Senior Functional Safety Engineer (Hardware IP)
Swedium Global Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Solna Visa alla elektronikjobb i Solna
2025-03-18
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedium Global Services AB i Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Swedium the growing is Global System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Engineering R & D Services, Embedded Systems, custom application development, Onsite Consultancy and Testing Services to clients across the globe for onsite and offshore business model. We provide industry solutions to our customer through our dedicated development centre in Bangalore (India) and Stockholm (Sweden).
Job description:
Swedium Global is the growing System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Semiconductor Engineering R&D Services, Embedded Systems Development, Custom Application Software Development, Web and Cloud Application Development, Testing Services, Consultancy and Outsourcing services to our clients across the globe for an onsite and offshore business model. Swedium Global is having presence in Sweden, Finland, Poland, Czech Republic and in India.
We are now looking for a Radio Functional System Developer
About this opportunity:
Your mission: to solve complex technical problems and pioneer innovative technologies for our state-of-the-art radio systems.
In this role, you will be involved in the functional requirements and systemization that drive our radios. You'll gain experience in areas ranging from carrier and frequency configuration to fault handling, security, energy performance features, and system supervision. With an understanding of hardware, you'll set requirements for software, ensuring seamless integration.
Our radios have an advanced Array Antenna Systems that are at the forefront of innovation, and we're expanding our capabilities to realize these sophisticated systems. If you are eager to learn, have a knack for understanding the big picture and tackling detailed challenges pragmatically, you are good fit for our team.
What you will do:
Learn and Innovate: Be part of the radio product team, contributing to products that meet the high demands of operators.
Hands-On Experience: Work with both hardware and software under the guidance of experienced mentors.
Contribute with Fresh Ideas: Participate in pre-studies, requirement settings, and technical analysis with a forward-looking mindset.
Strive for Excellence: Help maintain our product solutions at the forefront of the industry.
Embrace Challenges: Tackle sophisticated technical challenges and drive continuous improvements.
Continuous Learning: Grow as an engineer by constantly learning and adapting.
Kindly share your CV at careers@swediumglobal.comwww.swediumglobal.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-05
E-post: careers@swediumglobal.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedium Global Services AB
(org.nr 556980-4064), http://www.swediumglobal.com
Svetsarvägen 15 2TR (visa karta
)
171 41 SOLNA Jobbnummer
9227879