Senior Fullstack .NET Engineer
2024-07-18
We are a consultancy company working on our customers' most exciting projects. To do this, we're looking for hardworking individuals who are great at both front-end and back-end development, with special expertise in .NET.
What will you do:
As a Senior Fullstack Engineer and play a key role in building innovative solutions for our clients. You'll work closely with the Product Owner and the Scrum Team to make sure we create a high-quality product.
Take the lead in improving and updating the technology and design of both the backend and frontend for the specific part of the product you're responsible for.
Keep up with what's new in our industry and the best ways to do things so that you can always improve your skills and the technology we use.
Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code that meets quality standards.
Participate in code reviews to ensure code quality and compliance with coding standards.
Qualification:
At least 7 years of related work experience in .NET, C#, MVC, and .NET Core
Hands-on experience in front-end development (React, Angular, Typescript).
Experience in Microservices architecture (REST or SOA).
Experience with AWS orAzureis a plus.
Good to have experience in CI/CD pipelines.
Hands-on experience with any SQL/NoSQL Databases.
Strong English communication skills.
Who you are:We're in search of individuals who embody initiative and ownership, making a substantial impact on our customers. At the same time, we value the embrace of our core principles of simplicity and helpfulness.
About ExpliproOur natural approach is helpfulness and simplicity. We like challenges and we help each other and our customers to solve problems of different kinds. It is important for us that you appreciate our values and that you are eager to contribute to make us grow together.
Career Growth Opportunities - being a consultancy company keeps variety in your work and new opportunities happening all the time! We have a long-term perspective on our consultants and invest in competence development and individual career plans.
Welcome with your application!
Benefits in Sweden
Competitive salaries
Work Flexibility / TimeBank
Paid vacation of 25 working days
Hybrid work (according to customer requirements)
Fitness Allowance (up to 4000sek)
Parental Leave (up to 480 days per child)
Healthcare
Sickness and Disability leave
Counseling from a psychologist, economist, lawyer, or health counselor Ersättning
