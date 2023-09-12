Senior Fullstack JavaScript Developer
2023-09-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Genvalues AB i Stockholm
Must-have requirements
At least 6 years of relevant experience building web apps with JavaScript (in both backend and frontend)
Knowledge of React (or another popular framework such as Vue)
Knowledge of Express.js (or another popular backend framework such as Nest)
Willing to produce clean, quality code
Fluent in English
Pragmatic, Self-acting and a people person
Nice-to-have requirements
Hands-on start-up experience
Knowledge of TypeScript
We will actively let you work on both these types of projects to broaden your skillset. Within the assignments, you will be using recent JavaScript technologies, while also being a core part of teams composed of UX/UI designers, product owners, data analysts, and more.
Depending on the assignment, your opinion will have a big impact when it comes to the technical solution, but also the scoping of the product itself.
Amazing equity & bonus programme
All co-workers get the exclusive right to invest in the portfolio of startups that we all work with.
New technologies and best practice methodology
You get to learn how to build successful companies from idea to success by using our 5 steps best practice operational methodology and work with the hottest frameworks in the startup ecosystem.
Coaching mindset and mandate to make change
We believe in a flat organisation where everybody is shaping VNTRS. You will get real responsibility from day one. Together we create a personal development plan based on your career goals and give you the senior support you need to achieve them. Så ansöker du
