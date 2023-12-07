Senior Fullstack DevOps engineer
2023-12-07
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Role Summary
Are you ready to elevate your career and become a part of a team that is transforming the way TRATON delivers exceptional software solutions to our customers? We are on the lookout for a Senior Fullstack DevOps Engineer who has experience in Frontend, Backend and Infrastructure automation to join our dynamic team.
Job Responsibilities
In your role as a Senior Fullstack DevOps Engineer, you are an essential contributor to our mission of establishing a world-class developer experience. You will scope, design, and implement developer experience focused user interfaces, pipelines and infrastructure for a connected development loop inspired by Platform Engineering. The aim is to enable our engineers to validate and deploy their ideas within 24 hours of conception. Seize this opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology and make a significant impact on the industry!
You will have the chance to contribute to our "developer platform" and "developer portal" initiatives. These elements are integral to any modern tech organization. You will collaborate with a skilled team to develop and sustain these vital components. You will also contribute to creating pipelines and supporting infrastructure to enable self-service workflows across these capabilities.
We are dedicated to an inclusive and diverse workplace, and you will be working alongside a diverse and talented group of developers, designers, and engineers who are committed to devising innovative solutions that redefine the way we deliver and learn from software solutions.
Key responsibilities
• Engage closely with other engineers to evaluate and enhance our enabling products.
• Develop and sustain our platform engineering efforts and developer portal initiatives.
• Uphold code quality and maintainability by employing automated testing and conducting code reviews.
• Guide and support junior developers in adopting best practices across the stack.
Qualifications
• 4+ years of experience in "fullstack devops engineering".
• Proficiency in Typescript and React.
• Experience with automation using Gitlab or similar devops platforms using any language, shell scripting or similar solution.
• Strong understanding of software development processes, tools, and methodologies.
• Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
• Strong communication and collaboration skills.
If you are passionate about technology and want to work on projects that change the industry, let us know! Apply today and join us!
Feel free to apply all through summer as most suitable for you. However, we will most likely not be able to get back to you until after August 14.
For more questions please contact:
Mariette Annergren, phone: + 4676 516 72 57, E-mail: mariette.annergren@scania.com
Lars Eriksson: Phone: +4670 161 53 54, E-mail: lars_x.eriksson@scania.com
A background check might be conducted for this position.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Så ansöker du
