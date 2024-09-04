Senior Fullstack Developer - Loyalty
As a Senior Fullstack Developer, with a large focus on the backend, you will be a part of our Loyalty team, within our product Engage.
Currently, the team is focusing on building a new system for bonuses and loyalty points where you will play an integral part. Besides that, we are always on the lookout for new ways for our customers, such as XXL, Samsøe Samsøe and Plantagen,to use our platform tobuild loyalty and communityamong their customers.
Some examples of your daily work will be: Being part of the discovery, coding, testing, and deploying.
Handling support issues, such as bugs, and helping navigation in the code base
Create promotions, points, and other loyalty aspects such as gamification campaigns.
Who you are
To thrive in this role, you are a problem solver, who sees a challenge as an experience. Apart from being a skilled coder, we are looking for an individual who can be a kickstarter. We're not looking for someone to reinvent the wheel, but to analyze our current product, identify efficiency possibilities, and implement improvements.
You have some of the following skills and experiences: A couple of years of experience as a developer in different teams and cloud environments
Solid experience in C# and SQL server
Experience in architecture
Understanding of performance or optimization and understanding of high-scale systems.
Fullstack, having experience in the frontend is meritorious.
What's in it for you?
Voyado wouldn't be the powerful platform it is without the people behind it. We really care for our Voyadoers and some examples of what we can offer you are:
An engagedteam with a knowledge-sharing and friendly culture
Summits on a regular basis where we hang out, workshop, discuss, and have a good time together
Opportunities for personal growth and learning in a dynamic and supportive environment.
Work-life balance - we don't have a long work-hours culture, we value engagement over hours worked.
Some of our benefits: 30 days of vacation, so you can spend time on the things you love
Beneficial bike lease, including e-bikes
Breakfast buffet on Fridays
Your choice of phone and gadget package
5000 SEK in wellness allowance
A wellness hour a week
About Voyado
Voyado is the ultimate solution for personalization and relevance across all channels-online and offline. Used by retailers and e-commerce companies worldwide, Voyado makes it possible for every brand to engage customers, elevate shopping experiences, and evolve their own businesses.
We are now a company of 300+ colleagues on an exciting journey and have recently established a presence in new markets to strengthen our position in Europe. If you are ready for your next adventure and want to join our team on our expansion throughout Europe and have an interest in customer care, e-commerce, retail, and tech - keep reading!
Ready to join the team?Lovely!
Applying is super easy. Use your LinkedIn profile (or upload a resume) and answer a few click-in questions (no data entry, we promise). We'd love to get to know you and understand what makes you tick, so write a few lines about what would be an exciting challenge for you going forward. We are eager to get to know you and what you love to do, so be yourself and let that shine through in yourapplication!
