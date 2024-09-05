Senior Full Stack Engineer
2024-09-05
Our Ambitions
Our goal is to be the leading IT consulting company with the most satisfied employees and clients. Here, you don't work for managers - leadership exists to support you. We put you at the center and aim for your personal and professional development. We trust in our employees' innovative abilities and provide you and your colleagues with the opportunity to expand and deepen your skills.
Job Description
We are currently seeking a Senior Fullstack Engineer with focus on backend engineering to help us develop and expand our genre taxonomy systems. We are looking for someone who understands modern cloud computing and network architecture, and knows how to map technology solutions to business requirements.
Your Profile (Must-Have Requirements) You are a skilled backend engineer with experience building and scaling services inJava. You have experience working with data pipelines and mapping services. You are comfortable working across the stack and have experience with frontend appdevelop using React and Next.js You have excellent problem-solving and fast decision-making skills with a strong biasfor action. You have strong writing and communication skills, and are comfortable drivingengineering deep dives and workshops, as well as stakeholder demos. You are self-driven and can work both independently and as part of a team. Experience working with taxonomies is a plus.
Candidates local to Stockholm are preferred.Application Deadline: 19-09-2024
About DeplojaWe currently employ senior IT specialists in areas such as development, testing, test management, project management, database, operations, and we are always on the lookout for more talented colleagues.
Our clients include those in retail, banking/finance/insurance, energy, transportation, and the public sector. Most of our clients are in the Stockholm region, though we also have clients in other parts of the country.
We process applications on a rolling basis, but due to high workload and feedback may take longer than usual. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Deploja AB
(org.nr 556932-8155), https://deploja.se/ Jobbnummer
8882833