Senior Full Stack Developer (.NET)
Luunax AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-09-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Luunax AB i Göteborg
, Varberg
eller i hela Sverige
About the Job:
LuunaX is looking for a highly motivated and skilled Senior Full Stack .NET Developer to join our dynamic team. We are seeking individuals with at least 7 years of experience in full stack development to help drive the company's growth and success.
As a key player in our consulting team, you will be instrumental in delivering innovative solutions to our clients. You will collaborate with both internal teams and customer IT/business teams through all phases of projects, from pre-study and design to implementation and testing. Your focus will be on developing new software applications, maintaining and improving existing systems, and contributing to the design of new services.
Key Responsibilities:
• Design, develop, and maintain web applications using C#/.NET and JavaScript frameworks (React, Angular, or Vue.js).
• Develop and maintain databases using technologies like SQL Server or MongoDB.
• Work with cloud computing services (Azure, AWS, GCP) and apply DevOps practices.
• Collaborate using agile methodologies to deliver robust and efficient software.
• Continuously improve applications for better quality, functionality, and cost-effectiveness.
• Participate in the solution design of new services and contribute to improving delivery methods and processes.
Must-Have Qualifications:
• 7+ years of experience in .NET Full Stack development.
• Strong proficiency in C#/.NET Core for backend development.
• Solid experience with JavaScript/TypeScript and frontend frameworks like React, Angular, or Vue.js.
• Knowledge of SQL/NoSQL databases (e.g., SQL Server, MongoDB).
• Experience with cloud platforms (Azure, AWS, or GCP).
• Hands-on experience with DevOps practices (CI/CD pipelines, Docker, Kubernetes).
• Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
• Proficiency in English (written and spoken).
Nice-to-Have Qualifications:
• Experience with other backend languages such as Python, C++, or Java.
• Familiarity with big data technologies and machine learning frameworks.
• Knowledge of serverless architecture and microservices.
• Proficiency in test automation frameworks (e.g., Cypress, Protractor).
• Experience in systems analysis, system design, and database architecture.
• Experience with Agile development.
• Proficiency in Swedish (advantage but not required).
What's in it for You:
• Work with some of the biggest clients in Sweden across industries like automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, airlines, and financial services.
• Be part of cutting-edge and innovative projects.
• Significant opportunities for personal and professional development.
• Continuous feedback and support from a dedicated consultant manager.
• Visa sponsorship for you and your immediate family, with the potential for permanent residency and citizenship after five years.
We offer a competitive salary, benefits package, and a supportive work environment that fosters growth and development. If you're looking for an exciting and challenging opportunity to join a growing company, we encourage you to apply.
To Apply: Please submit your updated resume. We look forward to hearing from you!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-31
E-post: info@luunax.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare LuunaX AB
(org.nr 559144-2693)
Skånegatan 29 (visa karta
)
412 52 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Lars-Olof Ingvarsson info@luunax.com Jobbnummer
8902413