Senior Frontend Developer
Toca Boca AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-02-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Toca Boca AB i Stockholm
Would you like to be part of a rapidly growing company where you have the opportunity to build tech that enables our transformation to a live service organisation?
Toca Boca and Central Tech are building a world-class tech platform to support our games, providing the foundation for scalable online experiences and robust internal tools. A key part of this is ensuring that our internal teams have a cohesive and efficient way to manage live operations, game content, and backend services.
To support this, we need a Senior Frontend Developer to lead the development of our internal portal. This role is critical in establishing a scalable frontend architecture that allows teams to build and deploy tools independently while maintaining consistency and usability. A shared component library, well-structured frontend framework, and best practices for UI development will be essential to improving efficiency, reducing duplication, and enabling teams to focus on their core work. Our frontend tech stack going forward consists of Next.js and components based on the Material UI component library.
Central Tech is responsible for defining and evolving our frontend tech stack, ensuring long-term maintainability, and improving developer experience across teams. This role will be instrumental in setting standards, driving frontend best practices, and ensuring our internal platforms can scale alongside our live service games.
What you'll be doing
As a Senior Frontend Developer at Central Tech, you will lead the work to design and build a scalable frontend platform that enables internal teams to create and deploy admin tools efficiently. Your work will ensure that teams can focus on building great games while benefiting from a consistent, well-structured, and maintainable frontend ecosystem.
- Develop and maintain our internal admin portal, creating a flexible and scalable framework that allows teams to build and deploy tools independently while ensuring a cohesive user experience.
- Lead the development of a shared component library, ensuring consistency across tools and improving development efficiency by standardizing UI patterns with Material UI and modern frontend best practices.
- Optimize frontend performance and usability, ensuring internal tools are fast, accessible, and intuitive for a wide range of users, while providing the opportunity for existing, legacy admin services like the one currently supporting Toca Boca World to live side-by-side within the platform/portal.
- Improve developer experience by helping to establish efficient build pipelines, deployment processes, and testing strategies for frontend applications..
- Collaborate with backend developers and other stakeholders, ensuring seamless integration between frontend applications and backend services.
This role is essential in shaping the future of our internal tools and ensuring our platform scales effectively to meet the needs of live service games.
Is this you?
You have solid experience building and running large-scale frontend applications, preferably with Next.js, or other modern frontend frameworks.
You're proficient in TypeScript, with professional experience developing and maintaining frontend applications in a component-based architecture.
You've deep understanding of UI frameworks and component libraries, such as Material UI, and best practices for reusable and scalable frontend development.
You enjoy collaboration and knowledge sharing, including techniques like pair programming, code reviews, and technical discussions, and are comfortable working with non-technical requirements to shape frontend solutions effectively.
This is us!
Play is in our DNA. At Toca Boca, we make playful, safe spaces where kids can have fun and feel free to be themselves. Over 60 million kids from all over the world play our games every month. Toca Boca World is our biggest game yet, with multiplayer game Toca Boca Days launching in select markets. Are you in? Let's play.
Good to know!
This position is full time and based in our Stockholm studio with a hybrid working model (part office, part working from home). We apply a 6-month probationary period. You'll need to be located in Sweden as we are unable to support relocation. As we're an international company, with over 20 nationalities working here, and millions of users all over the world, you need to be fluent in English. Your application should therefore be in English.
Toca Boca develops digital games that capture the power of play and that are filled with fun and silliness that kids around the world can instantly relate to. Since our first product launch in 2011, we have released 46 apps that have been downloaded more than 444 million times the world over, making us the No. 1 mobile-first kids brand in the App Store. Our products focus on sparking kids' creativity and imagination, creating opportunities for open-ended play.
With offices in Stockholm and San Francisco, Toca Boca is owned by Spin Master Corp., a global children's entertainment company that creates, designs and manufactures a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Toca Boca AB
(org.nr 556870-3721), https://tocaboca.com/ Arbetsplats
Toca Boca Jobbnummer
9195341