Senior Fpga Designer/developer (742906)
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-01-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
About this opportunity
Are you passionate about driving innovation and working on groundbreaking 5G and 6G mobile communication solutions? Do you thrive in a flexible working culture, where new insights are championed, and you are encouraged to develop new skills? Then join Ericsson and our team in Stockholm, Sweden.
We are looking for a Senior FPGA Developer within Ericsson Silicon organization. You will work with a group of dedicated engineers passionate about developing world-class RAN compute products. You will play a key role in FPGA team - developing and integrating complex systems for high efficiency data transfer and processing with embedded subsystems.
The position requires good leadership skills, experience in especially digital design but knowledge in modern verification techniques are valued. You need to have the ability to work in a fast-paced environment. Our organization works in accordance to Agile principles where close team interaction is central.
What you will do
Design and implement FPGA-based RAN Compute solutions.
Develop and optimize FPGA designs for performance, power, and cost-efficiency.
Collaborate with hardware and software engineers to integrate FPGA solutions into larger systems.
Perform FPGA verification, testing, and tackle to ensure functionality and reliability.
Apply industry-standard tools and methodologies for FPGA development and implementation.
Research and stay updated on the latest advancements in FPGA technology as well as academia and industry trends within AI and Machine Learning.
Document design specifications, test procedures, and results for future reference.
Participate in design reviews and pitch in innovative ideas to improve FPGA solutions.
You will bring
Bachelor's or Master's degree or equivalent experience in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, or related field.
Good knowledge of FPGA technology, FPGA design environment and design methodology
Expertness in FPGA design tools (e.g., Vivado, Quartus, or similar).
Solid grasp of hardware description languages (HDL), such as Verilog or VHDL.
Experience with various communication protocols - DDRX, AXI4, PCIE, SPI, I2C, embedded processing
Experience with a scripting language such as: Python, Tcl, shell scripting, etc
Familiarity with hardware architecture and digital signal processing.
Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
Track record of successful cross-team and cross-site cooperation.
Why join Ericsson?
We are a world leader in the constantly evolving environment of communications technology - by providing hardware, software, and services to enable the full value of connectivity. You'll play a part in using your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what's possible. To create never-seen-before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems.
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
Join a team of innovators driven to go beyond the norm to build what's next. At Ericsson, you can be an explorer, a change maker and a force for good.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Vetting including references and relevant background screening will be conducted for final candidates.
Primary location for this role: Stockholm, Sweden.
If you have any questions, you can contact recruiter Aleksandra Rusa-Warda aleksandra.rusa-warda@ericsson.com
.
You will report to the FPGA Line Manager.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Sweden : Stockholm : Stockholm
Req ID: 742906 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Torshamnsgatan 23 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Ericsson Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Ericsson AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8421094